Female urinary tract that includes kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

The female urinary tract within the outline of female body, which includes kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra.

Alternate Text

The female urinary tract within the outline of female body, which includes kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra.

Caption

The female urinary tract within the outline of female body, which includes kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

161 KB | 900 x 1575

File Type

JPG