Stoma of the ileum with labels for the colon, ileum, rectum, and anus

View full-sized image Drawing of the colon, ileum, stoma of the ileum, rectum, and anus within an outline of the human body. Inset shows a detailed drawing of the stoma.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Ileostomy.

Digestive Diseases

306 KB | 1350 x 1800

JPG

Procedure Anatomy English labels
