Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive system with the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, duodenum, and small intestine labeled. Inset shows a peptic ulcer.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive system with the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, duodenum, and small intestine labeled. Inset shows a peptic ulcer.

Caption

A peptic ulcer is a sore on the inner lining of the stomach or duodenum.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

851 KB | 1725 x 1950

File Type

JPG