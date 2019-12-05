U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Peptic ulcer

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive system with the esophagus, stomach, pancreas, duodenum, and small intestine labeled. Inset shows a peptic ulcer.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

A peptic ulcer is a sore on the inner lining of the stomach or duodenum.

Digestive Diseases

851 KB | 1725 x 1950

JPG

Anatomy English labels
