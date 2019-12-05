Male body with an inserted Foley catheter

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Outline of a male body with labels showing the bladder, penis, drainage pouch strapped to one leg, and the inserted Foley catheter.

Alternate Text

Outline of a male body with labels showing the bladder, penis, drainage pouch strapped to one leg, and the inserted Foley catheter.

Caption

Outline of a male body with labels showing the bladder, penis, drainage pouch strapped to one leg, and the inserted Foley catheter.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

222 KB | 1050 x 1500

File Type

JPG