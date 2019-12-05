Kidney with labels pointing to blood with wastes enters the kidney, filtered blood exits, and wastes go to the bladder and inset showing a nephron with glomerulus and tubule

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the kidney. Labels point to blood with wastes enters the kidney, filtered blood exits, and wastes go to the bladder. Inset shows a nephron with glomerulus and tubule.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the kidney. Labels point to blood with wastes enters the kidney, filtered blood exits, and wastes go to the bladder. Inset shows a nephron with glomerulus and tubule.

Caption

Each kidney is made up of about a million filtering units called nephrons. Each nephron filters a small amount of blood. The nephron includes a filter, called the glomerulus, and a tubule.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

499 KB | 1260 x 1590

File Type

JPG