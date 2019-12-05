Kidney with labels pointing to blood with wastes, filtered blood back to the rest of the body and wastes to the bladder

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the kidney with labels pointing to blood with wastes, filtered blood back to the rest of the body and wastes (Urine) to the bladder.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the kidney with labels pointing to blood with wastes, filtered blood back to the rest of the body and wastes (Urine) to the bladder.

Caption

Drawing of the kidney with labels pointing to blood with wastes, filtered blood back to the rest of the body and wastes (Urine) to the bladder.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

275 KB | 975 x 1050

File Type

JPG