Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a computerized tomography scanner with a health care professional looking on a computer screen as a patient lies inside the scanner.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a computerized tomography scanner with a health care professional looking on a computer screen as a patient lies inside the scanner.

Caption

CT scan.

File Size

493 KB | 1200 x 1125

File Type

JPG