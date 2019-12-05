Dr. Rodgers in the MCHB lab with two scientist
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Still of Dr. Rodgers reviewing data with two scientists from the ""Why Should I Join a Clinical Trial?"" video. This frame is from a part of the video that was cut from the final edit. Date: April 2019 Location: Clinical Center, Bethesda MD
Alternate Text
Dr. Rodgers reviewing data with two scientists.
File Size
6.215 MB | 2986 x 1680
File Type
PNG
Related KeywordsDirector NIDDK Staff
Share this page