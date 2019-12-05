U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Dr. Rodgers in the MCHB lab with two scientist

View full-sized image Dr. Rodgers reviewing data with two scientists.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Still of Dr. Rodgers reviewing data with two scientists from the ""Why Should I Join a Clinical Trial?"" video. This frame is from a part of the video that was cut from the final edit. Date: April 2019 Location: Clinical Center, Bethesda MD

Alternate Text

Dr. Rodgers reviewing data with two scientists.

File Size

6.215 MB | 2986 x 1680

File Type

PNG

Related Keywords

Director NIDDK Staff
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest