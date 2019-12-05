U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Choose Healthy campaign poster – bicycle

View full-sized image Image of a bicycle made out of vegetables
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

- Image of a bicycle made out of fruits and vegetables - Images are scanned copies of physical posters

Alternate Text

Image of a bicycle made out of vegetables

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management

File Size

154.521 MB | 9000 x 6000

File Type

TIF

Related Keywords

Cooking Eating Fruits and Vegetables Sports English labels
