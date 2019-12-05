Choose Healthy campaign poster – bicycle
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
- Image of a bicycle made out of fruits and vegetables - Images are scanned copies of physical posters
Alternate Text
Image of a bicycle made out of vegetables
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
154.521 MB | 9000 x 6000
File Type
TIF
Related KeywordsCooking Eating Fruits and Vegetables Sports English labels
Share this page