U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive system with English labels

View full-sized image Digestive system which includes the mouth, salivary glands, pharynx, esophagus, liver, gallbladder, stomach, pancreas, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustrated digestive system with labeled mouth, salivary glands, pharynx, esophagus, liver, gallbladder, stomach, pancreas, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Digestive system which includes the mouth, salivary glands, pharynx, esophagus, liver, gallbladder, stomach, pancreas, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.403 MB | 2063 x 3581

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest