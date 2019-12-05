DDP Blog Promotion Graphic
Description
DDP Blog Promotion graphic.
Alternate Text
Diabetes Discoveries & Practice Blog: Dialogue with thought leaders on emerging trends in diabetes care.
File Size
292 KB | 1080 x 1080
File Type
JPG
Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.
DDP Blog Promotion graphic.
Diabetes Discoveries & Practice Blog: Dialogue with thought leaders on emerging trends in diabetes care.
292 KB | 1080 x 1080
JPG