2020 Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium

Background

The 2020 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium by Zoom is co-sponsored by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); and the Mid-Atlantic Nutrition Obesity Research Center (NORC) at the Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine (UM-SOM).

Meeting Objectives

The purposes of this meeting are to encourage collaborations and enhance interactions at the regional level through the sharing of both reagents and expertise.

Organizing Committee

Sam Cushman, Carol Haft, Marc Reitman, Artie Sherman, Ranganath Muniyappa, Connie Noguchi, Sushil Rane, Michael Krashes, Oksana Gavrilova, Aaron Cypess, Barbara Linder, Will Wong (Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine), and Simeon Taylor (UM-SOM).

Honorary Chairs

Lester Salans, M.D., and Jesse Roth, M.D.

September 16, 2020

Event Logistics

Location

Webinar

The webinar link will be sent to registered attendees via email.

Samuel W. Cushman, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 443-956-5021

Rachel Pisarski
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

