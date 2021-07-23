KUH R25 Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium

Event Details

This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Program.

This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Program. The conference will bring all of the students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will entice undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the research mission of the Division. While typically an in-person event, this year’s conference will be held virtually.

Abstracts

Submission Deadline

July 26, 2021

Submitting Abstracts

All abstracts must be submitted via email to Rachel Pisarski, with “Abstract-KUH Summer Undergraduate Research” in the subject line. The abstract submission should be a 1-page Microsoft Word document that does not exceed 250 words (not including the abstract’s title and name and affiliation of all authors).

Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.67 KB).

Abstract Organization

Organize the body of the abstract as follows:

Statement of the study’s purpose

Statement of the methods used

Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion

Statement of the conclusions reached

Formatting Requirements

Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)

The abstract should be a Microsoft Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single space, using Times New Roman font; a 12-point font should be used for everything except the title.

The abstract’s title should be Typed in Title Case using Bold 16-Point font, and it should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results) in the body of the abstract.

Skip one line after the title, and list the author's first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon, and underline the primary author's name (one primary author per abstract).

Use one blank line between the title and the authors, the authors and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.

Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (no longer than 250 words).

Use standard abbreviations (e.g., RBC) and standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place abbreviations and acronyms in parentheses after the full word the first time that the term appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except as the first word of a sentence.

Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including any tables or graphs.

Poster Presentations

Poster presentations will be conducted virtually this year, in a small group (breakout room) setting. Each participant will have 10 minutes to present their project, followed by 5 minutes for Q&A. Participants can share their screen to show PowerPoint slides, or a PDF of their poster.