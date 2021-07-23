U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
KUH R25 Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium

This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Program. The conference will bring all of the students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will entice undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the research mission of the Division. While typically an in-person event, this year’s conference will be held virtually.

This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Program.

July 23, 2021

July 26, 2021

Webinar

The web link needed to join this webinar will be distributed by email prior to the date of the event.

