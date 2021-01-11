  1. Home
Precision Nutrition: Research Gaps and Opportunities Workshop

Event Details

Background

The science of precision nutrition is a holistic approach to developing comprehensive and dynamic nutrition recommendations relevant to both individual and population health. It is a framework in research and practice that considers multiple, synergistic levels of influence: dietary habits, genetic background, health status, microbiome, metabolism, food environment, physical activity, socioeconomics, psychosocial characteristics, and environmental exposures.

Objectives

A primary goal of the field of precision nutrition is to optimize metabolic response in individuals or population subgroups through tailored dietary approaches to promote health and prevent and treat disease. Many factors, including all levels of influence mentioned above, affect individuals’ physiologic responses to diet. Precision nutrition science enables individualized dietary recommendations or therapies based on these factors. This workshop will bring together scientists with diverse expertise to explore how best to address these complex factors. It also will focus on diet-related chronic diseases and how artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-learning techniques may be used to generate individualized dietary recommendations and algorithms. Opportunities for research and training of the next generation of future researchers in the field of precision nutrition will be discussed.

Co-Sponsors

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Disease Prevention (ODP)

Meeting Co-Chairs

José Ordovás, Ph.D., Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University
Elizabeth Parks, Ph.D., University of Missouri
Bruce Lee, M.D., MBA, City University of New York School of Public Health

Organizing Committee

Josephine Boyington, Ph.D., M.P.H., NHLBI
Andrew Bremer, M.D., Ph.D., Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
Alison Brown, Ph.D., NIH Office of the Director (OD)
Rachel Fisher, M.P.H., R.D., M.S., NIDDK
Christopher Lynch, Ph.D., NIDDK
Holly Nicastro, Ph.D., M.P.H., NIDDK
Charlotte Pratt, Ph.D., R.D., NHLBI
Jill Reedy, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., National Cancer Institute (NCI)
Karen Regan, M.S., R.D., NIDDK
Scarlet Shi, Ph.D., NHLBI
Pothur Srinivas, Ph.D., M.P.H., NCI
Ashley Vargas, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D.N., NIH OD

Registration Deadline

January 5, 2021

Event Logistics

Location

Masur Auditorium
NIH Clinical Center
Building 10
Bethesda , MD 20814

Contacts

Program Contacts
Kimberly Barch
NIDDK
T: 301-827-6990

Christopher Lynch, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-827-3988

Charlotte Pratt, Ph.D., R.D.
NHLBI
T: 301-435-0382

