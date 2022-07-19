Pre-Receipt Webinar for Kidney O'Brien FOAs

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

The NIDDK will host a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about Funding Opportunity Announcements (FOAs)

RFA-DK-22-007- George M. O'Brien Kidney National Resource Centers (U54 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-22-008- George M. O'Brien Kidney National Coordination Center (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

NIDDK staff members will give a brief overview of the two FOAs and explain the goals and objectives of each. The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, though participation in the webinar is not required for submitting an application.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit their FOA questions to NIDDKKidneyconsfoa@niddk.nih.gov by the close of business on July 15, 2022. Time permitting, participants will also be able to ask questions during the webinar.

The webinar slide deck and a Frequently Asked Questions document will be posted to this page after the meeting. The FAQ document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.

Registration Deadline

July 17, 2022