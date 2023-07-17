Pre-Application Webinar for Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors (RFA-DK-23-009 and RFA-DK-23-010)
Event Details
Webinar Objectives
National Institutes of Health (NIH) staff members will provide a brief overview of funding opportunities RFA-DK-23-009 and RFA-DK-23-010, explain the goals and objectives, and answer questions. Questions should be submitted to Dr. Maureen Monaghan Center at maureen.center@nih.gov by July 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. EDT. Time permitting, participants can also ask questions during the webinar.
Background
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases will host a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about the following Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs):
RFA-DK-23-009: Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors—Biostatistics Research Center (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
RFA-DK-23-010: Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors—Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Who can attend?
The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, but attendance is not required for those who want to apply for the NOFOs.
Participants requiring sign language interpretation and other reasonable accommodations should contact maureen.center@nih.gov at least 5 business days before the event.
After the meeting, the webinar slide deck and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be posted to this page. The FAQ document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.
Registration Deadline
July 16, 2023
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
Prior to the meeting, registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar via email.
Contacts
Program Contact
Maureen Monaghan Center, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-402-3269
Theresa Teslovich Woo, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-480-1871
Meeting Logistics
John Hare, M.S, CMP, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990