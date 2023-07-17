Pre-Application Webinar for Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors (RFA-DK-23-009 and RFA-DK-23-010)

Event Details

Webinar Objectives

National Institutes of Health (NIH) staff members will provide a brief overview of funding opportunities RFA-DK-23-009 and RFA-DK-23-010, explain the goals and objectives, and answer questions. Questions should be submitted to Dr. Maureen Monaghan Center at maureen.center@nih.gov by July 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. EDT. Time permitting, participants can also ask questions during the webinar.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases will host a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about the following Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs):

RFA-DK-23-009: Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors—Biostatistics Research Center (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

RFA-DK-23-010: Evaluating Neurocognitive Complications of Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Potential Risk and Protective Factors—Clinical Centers (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, but attendance is not required for those who want to apply for the NOFOs.

Participants requiring sign language interpretation and other reasonable accommodations should contact maureen.center@nih.gov at least 5 business days before the event.

After the meeting, the webinar slide deck and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be posted to this page. The FAQ document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.

Registration Deadline

July 16, 2023