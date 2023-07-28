U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Web banner for the KUH Summer Undergrad Research Symposium

KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium

This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Experience Programs and Kidney Technology Development Research Education Programs. The conference will bring all students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will encourage undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the NIDDK research mission. While typically an in-person event, this year’s conference will be held virtually.

This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Experience Programs or Kidney Technology Development Research Programs.

July 28, 2023

July 23, 2023

University of Wisconsin-Madison Health Sciences Learning Center
750 Highland Avenue
Madison, WI 53705

Victoria Spruance
NIDDK
T: 301-827-5091

John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

