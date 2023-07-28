Event Details

This meeting is open only to participants in the above Summer Research Experience Programs or Kidney Technology Development Research Programs.

This meeting is the culminating experience for the undergraduate participants sponsored by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Summer Research Experience Programs and Kidney Technology Development Research Education Programs. The conference will bring all students together to share their research accomplishments, network with peers and distinguished faculty, and receive timely career development advice. This added exposure to professional and scientific opportunities in renal, urologic, and hematologic diseases will encourage undergraduates to continue their medical or graduate careers in areas within the NIDDK research mission. While typically an in-person event, this year’s conference will be held virtually.

Submission Deadline

July 23, 2023

Submitting Abstracts

All abstracts must be submitted via email to John Hare at jhare@scgcorp.com, with “Abstract- KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium” in the subject line. The abstract submission should be a 1-page Microsoft Word document that does not exceed 250 words (not including the abstract’s title and name and affiliation of all authors).

Presenters are welcome to present abstracts previously presented in other venues.

Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.16 KB)

Abstract Organization

Organize the body of the abstract as follows:

Statement of the study’s purpose

Statement of the methods used

Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion

Statement of the conclusions reached

Formatting Requirements

Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)

The abstract should be a Microsoft Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single-spaced, using Times New Roman font; a 12-point font should be used for everything except the title.

The abstract’s title should be Typed in Title Case using Bold 16-Point font and it clearly represents the nature of the investigation. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results) in the body of the abstract.

Skip one line after the title, and list the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon, and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).

Use one blank line between the title and the authors, the authors and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.

Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (no longer than 250 words).

Use standard abbreviations (e.g., RBC) and standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place abbreviations and acronyms in parentheses after the full word the first time that the term appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except as the first word of a sentence.

Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including any tables or graphs.

Poster Presentations

Authors will attend their posters during the assigned one-hour poster session. All presenters must register in advance for the conference. Posters should be printed before arriving in Madison. We recommend final poster dimensions of 5 ft wide x 3 ft tall.