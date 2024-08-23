The Application of Digital Health Technology to the Management of Type 2 Diabetes

Event Details
Agenda
Travel
Purpose
This workshop explores the application of currently available digital health technology to the management of type 2 diabetes, including continuous glucose monitoring, activity and sleep monitoring, mHealth applications and telemedicine. Both benefits and current barriers to the application of digital health to diabetes management will be fully explored.
Meeting Objectives
- Provide an overview of current digital health technology (DHT) available for optimizing the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Review continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-derived digital biomarkers and the use of CGM as a behavior modification tool
- Examine current mHealth applications for monitoring activity, sleep, weight, ecological momentary assessment, and dietary intake
- Explore patient and provider perspectives on the use of DHT to manage diabetes
- Discuss the use of telemedicine to provide synchronous and asynchronous care in patients with diabetes
- To understand current federal agency initiatives and perspectives on the application of DHT to diabetes management
- Explore digital inclusivity as a pre-requisite to the widespread application of DHT to type 2 diabetes management
- Examine the sustainability of DHT applications in type 2 diabetes management
Registration Deadline
August 23, 2024
Thursday, September 5, 2024
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:35 a.m.
- Welcome and Opening Remarks
Dr. William Cefalu, Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases,
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers, Director, NIDDK, NIH
- 8:35 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Overview of Workshop
Dr. Henry Burch, NIDDK, NIH
- Introduction of Chairs
Dr. David Kerr, Sutter Health
Dr. Anne Peters, University of Southern California
Dr. Michael Snyder, Stanford University School of Medicine
Session I: Setting the Stage: Digital Health Technology -Type 2 Diabetes (DHT-T2D) 2024: Plenary Talk
Moderator(s): Dr. Henry Burch, NIDDK, NIH
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
- The Big Picture: Digital Health Technology for Chronic Disease Management
Dr. Geoffrey Ginsburg, All of Us Research Program, NIH
- 9:15 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.
- Digital Stretch Break
Session II: Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Persons with T2 Diabetes
Moderator(s): Dr. Richard Bergenstal, International Diabetes Center
Dr. Guillermo Arreaza-Rubin, NIDDK, NIH
- 9:25 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
- Overview of Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Devices and Methodology
Dr. Anders Carlson, International Diabetes Center
- 9:45 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.
- Update on CGM Studies in T2D
Dr. Grazia Aleppo, Northwestern University
- 10:05 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
- New Glycemia Indices – Going Beyond A1c
Dr. Richard Bergenstal, International Diabetes Center
- 10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- CGM as a Behavior Modification Tool
Dr. David Maahs, Stanford University
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Break
Session III: Wearable Devices and Mobile Health Applications
Moderator(s): Dr. Michael Snyder, Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Henry Burch, NIDDK, NIH
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Activity Monitoring in T2D – Is it Effective?
Dr. Michael Riddell, University of York
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
- Mobile Applications for Assessing Dietary Intake
Dr. Anne-Julie Tessier, Harvard University
- 12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Digital Sleep Tracking in Diabetes
Dr. Michael Snyder, Stanford University
- 12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.
- Wearable-Derived Digital Biomarkers of Prediabetes and Diabetes
Dr. Jessilyn Lynn, Duke University
- 12:50 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
- Working Lunch: Moderated Discussion
- Box Lunch pick-up
- Discussion session
- 1:50 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Stretch Break
Session IV: Bidirectional Communication – Patient and Provider
Moderator(s): Dr. Anne Peters, University of Southern California
Dr. David Kerr, Sutter Health
Dr. Shavon Artis Dickerson, NIDDK, NIH
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.
- Use of Remote CGM Monitoring for People with Type 2 Diabetes Living in Under-Resources Settings
Dr. Anne Peters, University of Southern California
- 2:20 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- Technology Access as a Social Determinant of Health
Dr. David Kerr, Sutter Health
- 2:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Digital Navigation: Overcoming Language and Digital Literacy Barriers
Dr. Lyndsay Nelson, Vanderbilt University
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.
- Primary Care Perspective on Patient Engagement with DHT
Dr. Thomas Grace, Blanchard Valley Health System
- 3:20 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 4:00 p.m.
- Meeting Adjournment
Friday, September 6, 2024
Session V: Sustaining Patient Engagement in Digital Health Interventions
Moderator(s): Dr. Maureen Monaghan-Center, NIDDK, NIH
Dr. Theresa Woo, NIDDK, NIH
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.
- Patient Perspectives on DHT Engagement – Taped Interviews – Two Patients from Divergent Clinical Settings
Dr. Anne Peters, University of Southern California
- 8:50 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
- Digitally Delivered Behavioral Economics in Diabetes Management
Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, University of Michigan
- 9:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Peer Networking in Digital Diabetes Management
Dr. Michelle Litchman, University of Utah
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Digital Gaming Applications for Health Management
Dr. Veronica Brady, University of Texas
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Break
Session VI: Federal Agency Perspective on Implementation of DHT for T2D
Moderator(s): Moderator(s): Dr. William Cefalu, Chair, DEM and Chair, DMICC, NIDDK, NIH
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- FDA Digital Health Center of Excellence Overview
Speaker: TBD
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Perspectives on DHT in T2D
Dr. Anindita Saha, Associate Director for Strategic Initiatives, Digital Health Center of
Excellence
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Veterans Affairs Initiatives on DHT in T2D
Dr. Meredith Josephs, Director, Connected Health, Veterans Administration
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Global Digital Health Strategy
Dr. Christopher Holliday, Director, Division of Diabetes Translation
- 12:10 p.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
- 12:05 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
- Panel Discussion (FDA, CMS, VA, CDC)
- 12:40 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.
- Working Lunch: Moderated Discussion
- Box Lunch pick-up
- Discussion session
Session VII: Multimodality Approaches to Diabetes Management, Data Aggregation, and EHR Integration
Moderator(s): Dr. David Klonoff, University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Xujing Wang, NIDDK, NIH
- 1:40 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Welldoc/BlueStar
Dr. Anand Iyer, Hampton University
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.
- Virta Health
Dr. Rebecca Adams, Verily Health Director of Research
- 2:20 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- Verily/Onduo
Dr. Eric Huang, Verily Health
- 2:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Data Aggregation and HER Integration
Dr. Juan Espinoza, Lurie Children’s Hospital Center
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
Session VIII: Summary of Research Gaps Identified During Workshop and Closing Remarks
Moderator: Moderator: Dr. Henry Burch, NIDDK, NIH
- 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- Summary of Identified Research Gaps
Panel of Section Moderators
- 3:50 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Closing Remarks
Dr. David Kerr, Sutter Health
Dr. Anne Peters, University of Southern California
Dr. Michael Snyder, Stanford University
Dr. Henry Burch, NIDDK, NIH
Dr. William Cefalu, NIDDK, NIH
- 4:00 p.m.
- Workshop Adjournment
Hotel Accommodations
The Bethesdan Hotel
8120 Wisconsin Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
Telephone: (301) 652-2000
Reserve a Room
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The Bethesdan Hotel. The rate is the rate of $189 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (13%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Monday, August 12, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Wednesday, September 4, 2024, and departure as Friday, September 6, 2024. If you require alternate dates, please contact Mark Dennis of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.
Event Logistics
Location
NIH Campus
31 Center Drive
Building 31, 6C, Rooms A&B
Bethesda,
MD
20894
Webinar
This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.