The Application of Digital Health Technology to the Management of Type 2 Diabetes

Purpose

This workshop explores the application of currently available digital health technology to the management of type 2 diabetes, including continuous glucose monitoring, activity and sleep monitoring, mHealth applications and telemedicine.  Both benefits and current barriers to the application of digital health to diabetes management will be fully explored.

Meeting Objectives

  • Provide an overview of current digital health technology (DHT) available for optimizing the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus
  • Review continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-derived digital biomarkers and the use of CGM as a behavior modification tool
  • Examine current mHealth applications for monitoring activity, sleep, weight, ecological momentary assessment, and dietary intake
  • Explore patient and provider perspectives on the use of DHT to manage diabetes
  • Discuss the use of telemedicine to provide synchronous and asynchronous care in patients with diabetes
  • To understand current federal agency initiatives and perspectives on the application of DHT to diabetes management
  • Explore digital inclusivity as a pre-requisite to the widespread application of DHT to type 2 diabetes management
  • Examine the sustainability of DHT applications in type 2 diabetes management

August 23, 2024

Event Logistics

Location

NIH Campus
31 Center Drive
Building 31, 6C, Rooms A&B
Bethesda, MD 20894

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Henry Burch, M.D.
Email: henry.burch@nih.gov
NIDDK
T: 301-827-0827

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
Email: mdennis@scgcorp.com
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

