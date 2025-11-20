2025 NIDDK K Awardees Workshop

Event Details

Event Details

Background

To facilitate the career development of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)-supported investigators and help in their transition to independent research careers, the NIDDK is sponsoring a K Awardees' Workshop to be held November 20-21, 2025. Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.

Meeting Objectives

The purpose of the workshop is to offer NIDDK career development awardees an in-depth view of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and NIDDK. The workshop will provide an opportunity to become familiar with the roles of various NIH staff, the types of grant support and resources available, and navigating the NIH grant process. In addition, investigators from the NIDDK research community will share strategies and career advice for achieving success as a research or physician scientist. The workshop format will encourage networking among participants, and NIDDK program staff will be available for discussion of individual research projects and grant applications.

Organizing Committee

Diana Cummings, Ph.D. (Co-lead)

Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases, and Nutrition (DDN), NIDDK

Kimberlea Gibbs, M.P.H., R.D.N., L.D., C.H.E.S.

Program Analyst, DDN, NIDDK

Raquel Greer, Ph.D.

Program Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH), NIDDK

Shilpa Hattangadi, M.D.

Program Director, KUH, NIDDK

Yan Li, Ph.D.

Program Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases (DEM), NIDDK

Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H. (Co-lead)

Program Director, DDN, NIDDK

David Saslowsky, Ph.D.

Deputy Director and Program Director, DDN, NIDDK

Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.

Program Director, DDN, NIDDK

Lisa Spain, Ph.D.

Program Director, DEM, NIDDK

Registration Deadline

November 17, 2025

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for either or both of the two panel discussions in Session 6 (Navigating Work Life Balance to Achieve Goals: Juggling Family, Clinical, and Teaching Duties and Getting Your First R01 Funded: Lived Experience from Former K Awardees). Please submit your questions to diana.cummings@nih.gov by the close of business on November 17, 2025. Participants will also be able to ask questions during the meeting.