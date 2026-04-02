Pathway to Kidney Recovery: Optimizing Outcomes in Acute Kidney Injury Requiring Dialysis

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Travel

Event Details

Background

The acute kidney injury requiring dialysis (AKI-D) outpatient population is fragile and at high risk of death and poor health outcomes. AKI-D patients need to be monitored closely and receive personalized care to ensure the highest likelihood that their kidney function will recover and that they will not become permanent end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. With this in mind, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) crafted the final rule for AKI-D payment incorporation into the ESRD Prospective Payment System (PPS) in the Calendar Year 2017 ESRD PPS Final Rule and limited payment to in-center ESRD facility dialysis treatments. However, CMS data indicate that patients with AKI-D are not being monitored appropriately for kidney function recovery and instead are being treated similarly to patients with ESRD at outpatient dialysis centers.

AKI-D now accounts for more than 15% of outpatient hemodialysis initiations, and more than 30% may be able to recover. Various groups in the AKI clinical research community have independently concluded that patients with AKI-D being treated at outpatient dialysis units should should be monitored based on set protocols, including up to weekly timed urine collections. However, no standard of care exists for outpatient AKI-D patients that includes a goal of monitoring and improving the chances for kidney function recovery.

Evidence is growing that hemodynamic instability from dialysis treatment (i.e., intradialytic hypotension) causes renal ischemia with loss of residual renal function; myocardial stunning, which leads to cardiac remodeling and an increased risk for early mortality; central nervous system damage; and post-dialysis fatigue. Every patient (whether ESRD or AKI-D) should be treated with the most appropriate dialysis prescription and length of time for removing adequate fluid, urea, and electrolytes but minimizing treatment-related damage to the kidney, heart, and brain.

Meeting Objectives

This workshop’s objectives are to address the gaps in scientific knowledge in the biology, clinical monitoring, and management of AKI-D patients, with the goal of improving kidney health outcomes, especially kidney function recovery, and decreasing kidney and cardiovascular complications and associated mortality. The workshop will emphasize that research, dissemination, and implementation of evidence-based practices would boost the health outcomes of AKI-D patients.

Registration Deadline

September 3, 2026

Important Visitor Information

Due to recent changes to the campus access policy, participants who do not have U.S. Citizenship or Lawful Permanent Resident (Green Card holder) status will need to complete the VisitNIH pre-registration process at least 30 days but no more than 60 days before the start of the event. To avoid missing this deadline, please register for the workshop using the link above as soon as possible and indicate your status. If VisitNIH pre-registration is required, a staff member will reach out to help you through the process.