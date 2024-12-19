NIH Research Project Grant (Parent R01 Clinical Trial Required)

The NIH Research Project Grant supports a discrete, specified, circumscribed project in areas representing the specific interests and competencies of the investigator(s). This Parent Notice of Funding Opportunity requires that at least 1 clinical trial be proposed. The proposed project must be related to the programmatic interests of one or more of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) based on their scientific missions.



Applicants should note that some ICs only accept applications proposing mechanistic studies that meet NIH's definition of a clinical trial through this funding opportunity announcement.

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/5/2025

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not applicable