Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship (Parent F31)

The purpose of the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral (Parent F31) award is to enable promising predoctoral students will obtain individualized, mentored research training from outstanding faculty sponsors while conducting dissertation research projects in scientific health-related fields relevant to the missions of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers. The proposed mentored research training must reflect the candidates dissertation research project and is expected to clearly enhance the individuals potential to develop into a productive, independent research scientist.

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) does not allow candidates to propose to lead an independent clinical trial but does allow candidates to propose research experience in a clinical trial led by a sponsor or co-sponsor.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/8/2025