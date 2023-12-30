NIDDK Education Program Grants (R25 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Research Education Program (R25) supports research education activities in the mission areas of the NIH. The overarching goal of this R25 program is to support educational activities that complement and/or enhance the training of a workforce to meet the nations biomedical, behavioral and clinical research needs.

To accomplish the stated over-arching goal, this NOFO will support educational activities with a primary focus on:

Courses for Skills Development

Research Experiences

These courses for skill development and research experiences must fall within NIDDK's mission areas. NIDDK supports research training skill development and research experiences on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutritional disorders, and obesity; and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases. Please refer to the NIDDK website for more information.



Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-24-074

Program Contact: Activity: R25 - Education Projects

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/30/2023