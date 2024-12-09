NIH HEAL Initiative PainCare Clinician Training Program (PCTP): Mentored Clinical Scientist Development Awards (K08 - Clinical Trials Required)

The purpose of this NIH HEAL Initiative PAIN Care Clinician Training Program: PCTP): Mentored Clinical Scientist Development Awards (K08) (Clinical Trials Required) is to support a cohort of new and well-trained, independent investigators. The program will provide independent NIH research support during the early-career phase to help awardees establish independent research programs in areas support by the NIH HEAL Initiatives Clinical Research in Pain Management program.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-24-217

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: K08 - Clinical Investigator Award

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/12/2024