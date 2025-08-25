Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Stephen I. Katz Early Stage Investigator Research Project Grant (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
View Current Funding Opportunities

Stephen I. Katz Early Stage Investigator Research Project Grant (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The Stephen I. Katz Early Stage Investigator Research Project Grant supports an innovative project that represents a change in research direction for an early stage investigator (ESI) and for which no preliminary data exist. Applications submitted to this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) must not include preliminary data. Applications must include a separate attachment describing the change in research direction.

Funding Opportunity Details

PAR-25-322
None

Key Dates

8/25/2025

Not applicable.