Support for Research Excellence (SuRE) Award (R16 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The SuRE program supports research capacity building at eligible higher education institutions by funding investigator-initiated biomedical research inbasic, social, clinical, behavioral, or translational science that falls in the mission areas of the NIH.
The purpose of SuRE awards is to provide support for investigator-initiated research at resource-limited institutions by full-time faculty who are not currently funded by any NIH Research Project Grants (RPGs) with the exception of SuRE or SuRE-First awards, to furnish students with high-quality undergraduate and/or graduate research experiences, and to enhance the institutional scientific research culture.

PAR-25-414
8/29/2025

