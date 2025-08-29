Support for Research Excellence First Independent Research (SuRE-First) Award (R16 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The SuRE program supports research capacity building at eligible higher education institutions through funding investigator-initiated biomedical research inbasic, social, clinical, behavioral, or translational science that falls in the mission areas of the NIH.

The purpose of SuRE-First awards is to provide support for investigator-initiated research at resource-limited institutions by full-time faculty who have not had any prior independent, peer-reviewed, external research grants, to furnish students with high-quality undergraduate and/or graduate research experiences, and to enhance the institutional scientific research culture.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-25-415

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R16 - Research Excellence Award

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/29/2025