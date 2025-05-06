Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

  4. Rare Diseases Clinical Research Consortia (RDCRC) for the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN) (U54 Clinical Trial Optional)
The objective of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to invite new and renewal applications for the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Consortia (RDCRC) that comprise the Rare Diseases Clinical Research Network (RDCRN). The RDCRCs are intended to advance and improve diagnosis, management, and treatment of numerous, diverse rare diseases through highly collaborative, multi-site, patient-centric, translational and clinical research. Special emphasis will be placed on the early and timely identification of individuals with rare diseases and clinical trial readiness.

