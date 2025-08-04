U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Current Funding Opportunities
  4. Priority HIV/AIDS Research within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
View Current Funding Opportunities

Priority HIV/AIDS Research within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) seeks to stimulate HIV/AIDS research within the mission of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) that align with the HIV/AIDS research priorities outlined by the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR). These priorities were most recently described in NOT-OD-20-018 UPDATE: NIH HIV/AIDS Research Priorities and Guidelines for Determining HIV/AIDS Funding.

Funding Opportunity Details

PAS-25-073
None

Key Dates

4/8/2025

Not Applicable