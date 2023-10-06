Meeting Summaries
The goal of the Kidney Interagency Coordinating Committee (KICC) is to encourage cooperation, communication, and collaboration among all federal agencies involved in kidney research and other activities. NIDDK convenes KICC annually to share information on various agencies' programs and activities related to CKD and to discuss ways to improve the coordination of Federal responses to CKD.
- September 19, 2025 - Meeting Summary (PDF, <1 MB)
- March 21, 2025 - Meeting Summary (PDF, <1 MB)
- March 15, 2024 - Meeting Summary (PDF, 324.42 KB)
- October 6, 2023 - Meeting Summary (PDF, 401.11 KB)
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