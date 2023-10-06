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NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
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  2. About NIDDK
  3. Advisory & Coordinating Committees
  4. Kidney, Urologic & Hematologic Diseases Interagency Coordinating Committee
  5. Kidney Interagency Coordinating Committee (KICC)
  6. Meeting Summaries

Meeting Summaries

The goal of the Kidney Interagency Coordinating Committee (KICC) is to encourage cooperation, communication, and collaboration among all federal agencies involved in kidney research and other activities. NIDDK convenes KICC annually to share information on various agencies' programs and activities related to CKD and to discuss ways to improve the coordination of Federal responses to CKD.

Contact us to request earlier meeting summaries.

Last Reviewed May 2026