Kidney Interagency Coordinating Committee (KICC)
The Kidney Interagency Coordinating Committee (KICC) consists of Federal representatives involved in CKD programs and activities. KICC's purpose is to encourage communication and collaboration to shape a more coordinated Federal response to CKD. To support KICC, NIDDK:
- Hosts the Federal CKD Matrix, an online resource that summarizes CKD-related activities and provides contact information;
- Coordinates KICC meetings.
Many Federal agencies lead an aspect of the multi-faceted and interconnected response to CKD. The graphic below presents a bird's eye view of the different categories of response and the agencies that play a role in each, highlighting the importance of interagency communication.
Agency Legend
- AHRQ: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
- CDC: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- CMS: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
- DoD: Department of Defense
- FDA: Food and Drug Administration
- HRSA: Health Resources and Services Administration
- IHS: Indian Health Service
- NIDDK: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- VA: Veterans Affairs