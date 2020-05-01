The Kidney Interagency Coordinating Committee (KICC) consists of Federal representatives involved in CKD programs and activities. KICC's purpose is to encourage communication and collaboration to shape a more coordinated Federal response to CKD. To support KICC, NIDDK:

Hosts the Federal CKD Matrix, an online resource that summarizes CKD-related activities and provides contact information;

Coordinates KICC meetings.

Many Federal agencies lead an aspect of the multi-faceted and interconnected response to CKD. The graphic below presents a bird's eye view of the different categories of response and the agencies that play a role in each, highlighting the importance of interagency communication.