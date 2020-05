Kidney, Urologic, & Hematologic Diseases Interagency Coordinating Committee

The Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Interagency Coordinating Committee (KUHICC) encourages cooperation, communication, and collaboration among all Federal agencies involved in kidney, urology, and hematology research and other activities

Section 429 of Public Law 99-158 created the KUHICC in 1987. The committee met for the first time in 1988, and has the following subcommittees:

Related Resources: