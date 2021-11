Publications

ABCC8 R1420H Loss-of-Function Variant in a Southwest American Indian Community: Association With Increased Birth Weight and Doubled Risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Baier LJ, Muller YL, Remedi MS, Traurig M, Piaggi P, Wiessner G, Huang K, Stacy A, Kobes S, Krakoff J, Bennett PH, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Nichols CG, Bogardus C. Diabetes (2015 Dec) 64:4322-32. Abstract/Full Text Assessing established BMI variants for a role in nighttime eating behavior in robustly phenotyped Southwestern American Indians. Köroğlu Ç, Gluck ME, Traurig M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Stinson EJ, Chen P, Bogardus C, Piaggi P, Baier LJ. Eur J Clin Nutr (2020 Dec) 74:1718-1724. Abstract/Full Text Exome Sequencing Identifies A Nonsense Variant in DAO Associated With Reduced Energy Expenditure in American Indians. Piaggi P, Köroğlu Ç, Nair AK, Sutherland J, Muller YL, Kumar P, Hsueh WC, Kobes S, Shuldiner AR, Kim HI, Gosalia N, Van Hout CV, Jones M, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Hanson RL, Bogardus C, Baier LJ. J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Nov 1) 105. Abstract/Full Text Characterization of Exome Variants and Their Metabolic Impact in 6,716 American Indians from the Southwest US. Kim HI, Ye B, Gosalia N, Regeneron Genetics Center., Köroğlu Ç, Hanson RL, Hsueh WC, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Bogardus C, Shuldiner AR, Van Hout CV. Am J Hum Genet (2020 Aug 6) 107:251-264. Abstract/Full Text Exome Sequencing of 21 Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) Genes to Identify Obesity Variants in 6,851 American Indians. Day SE, Muller YL, Koroglu C, Kobes S, Wiedrich K, Mahkee D, Kim HI, Van Hout C, Gosalia N, Ye B, Regeneron Genetics Center., Shuldiner AR, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Bogardus C, Baier LJ. Obesity (Silver Spring) (2021 Apr) 29:748-754. Abstract/Full Text

