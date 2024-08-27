U.S. flag

NIDDK 75th Anniversary
1950-2025

Advancing Research & Health for All

Message from the Director

Portrait of the NIDDK Director, Dr. Griffin Rodgers

I am excited to celebrate NIDDK’s 75th anniversary and the many people who’ve made possible our contributions to science, research, and health. 

This year and onward, we’ll build on past advances by NIDDK staff, grantees, and clinical study volunteers whose contributions have helped us understand the underlying causes of diseases and conditions and identify new prevention and treatment strategies. For example, NIDDK-funded research unlocked the mechanism for the new generation of anti-obesity drugs helping millions of Americans. We supported research that revolutionized diabetes prevention and treatment, including the development of long-acting insulin and artificial pancreas technologies. Our research led to the first effective medicines approved to treat irritable bowel syndrome, hepatitis C, and sickle cell anemia. Recent breakthroughs have also put us at the cusp of understanding how the kidneys and other tissues can be repaired once damaged.

We’ll also expand our inclusive approach to research and engage community members to plan and participate in our studies right from the start. Together, we’ll conduct research that tackles the specific challenges communities and individuals face. We’ll leverage new technologies to enable more informed and equitable care, while being careful to protect privacy, and harness big data to share, optimize, and accelerate research. And we’ll explore how artificial intelligence, with diligent oversight, can be a tool to help uncover new possibilities and efficiencies in biomedical research and healthcare.

Finally, we’ll remain committed to training and supporting talented people from across the country and the world who are considering a career in science and medicine. Investing in the next generation of researchers and inviting the community to participate in our efforts are how we’ll pave the way for NIDDK’s next 75 years. NIDDK has always been powered by its people, and I’m confident that through working together, we’ll keep advancing research and health for all!

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.
Director, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Kidney Diseases
On this page:
NIDDK staff will be participating in keynote addresses, panel discussions, and symposiums at meetings across the country.

Check back for upcoming anniversary events!

75th Anniversary Research Perspectives

NIDDK staff and awardees are authoring articles throughout the year to highlight NIDDK research contributions. Articles will be added here as they publish.

The mouse metabolic phenotyping center (MMPC) live consortium: an NIH resource for in vivo characterization of mouse models of diabetes and obesity
NIDDK's mouse metabolic phenotyping center (MMPC) helps researchers perform innovative preclinical studies to advance our understanding of biological pathways and environmental contributors to health and disease.
Laughlin, M., McIndoe, R., Adams, S.H. et al.

NIDDK and Our Advancements

Learn about NIDDK and access videos and content that tell our story and how we're advancing research and health for all.

 
Find out more about NIDDK's latest research advances in the NIDDK Recent Advances & Emerging Opportunities report

Research and Funding

NIDDK supports a wide range of medical research through grants to universities and other institutions. The Institute also conducts basic, translational, and clinical research across a broad spectrum of research topics, including serious, chronic diseases and conditions.

Strategic Planning

NIDDK maximizes the public’s investment through planning and priority setting for research programs. The Institute also works to advance health equity and health disparities research programs and remains dynamic as opportunities in science change.

Research Training and Career Development 

NIDDK provides training to students and scientists at various career stages.  The Institute also hosts workshops, symposiums, and events to facilitate information sharing across the scientific and research community.

Health Information

NIDDK's science-based health information is available online and via electronic health record systems to patients, their families, health care professionals, and the public. The Institute also supports clinical trials and studies, with a focus on ensuring high-risk groups are sufficiently represented.

NIDDK History and Contributions

Get an overview of NIDDK programs, initiatives, leadership, laureates, and accomplishments since 1963 on the NIH Almanac

Get Updates

Last Reviewed August 2024