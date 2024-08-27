NIDDK 75th Anniversary
1950-2025
Message from the Director
I am excited to celebrate NIDDK’s 75th anniversary and the many people who’ve made possible our contributions to science, research, and health.
This year and onward, we’ll build on past advances by NIDDK staff, grantees, and clinical study volunteers whose contributions have helped us understand the underlying causes of diseases and conditions and identify new prevention and treatment strategies. For example, NIDDK-funded research unlocked the mechanism for the new generation of anti-obesity drugs helping millions of Americans. We supported research that revolutionized diabetes prevention and treatment, including the development of long-acting insulin and artificial pancreas technologies. Our research led to the first effective medicines approved to treat irritable bowel syndrome, hepatitis C, and sickle cell anemia. Recent breakthroughs have also put us at the cusp of understanding how the kidneys and other tissues can be repaired once damaged.
We’ll also expand our inclusive approach to research and engage community members to plan and participate in our studies right from the start. Together, we’ll conduct research that tackles the specific challenges communities and individuals face. We’ll leverage new technologies to enable more informed and equitable care, while being careful to protect privacy, and harness big data to share, optimize, and accelerate research. And we’ll explore how artificial intelligence, with diligent oversight, can be a tool to help uncover new possibilities and efficiencies in biomedical research and healthcare.
Finally, we’ll remain committed to training and supporting talented people from across the country and the world who are considering a career in science and medicine. Investing in the next generation of researchers and inviting the community to participate in our efforts are how we’ll pave the way for NIDDK’s next 75 years. NIDDK has always been powered by its people, and I’m confident that through working together, we’ll keep advancing research and health for all!
75th Anniversary Research Perspectives
NIDDK staff and awardees are authoring articles throughout the year to highlight NIDDK research contributions. Articles will be added here as they publish.
NIDDK and Our Advancements
Learn about NIDDK and access videos and content that tell our story and how we're advancing research and health for all.
Research and Funding
NIDDK supports a wide range of medical research through grants to universities and other institutions. The Institute also conducts basic, translational, and clinical research across a broad spectrum of research topics, including serious, chronic diseases and conditions.
Strategic Planning
NIDDK maximizes the public’s investment through planning and priority setting for research programs. The Institute also works to advance health equity and health disparities research programs and remains dynamic as opportunities in science change.
Research Training and Career Development
NIDDK provides training to students and scientists at various career stages. The Institute also hosts workshops, symposiums, and events to facilitate information sharing across the scientific and research community.
Health Information
NIDDK's science-based health information is available online and via electronic health record systems to patients, their families, health care professionals, and the public. The Institute also supports clinical trials and studies, with a focus on ensuring high-risk groups are sufficiently represented.
NIDDK History and Contributions
Get an overview of NIDDK programs, initiatives, leadership, laureates, and accomplishments since 1963 on the NIH Almanac.
Get Updates
Subscribe to NIDDK’s e-newsletters and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for health information and the latest updates about the NIDDK’s initiatives, events, research, and funding opportunities.
