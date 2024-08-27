I am excited to celebrate NIDDK’s 75th anniversary and the many people who’ve made possible our contributions to science, research, and health.

This year and onward, we’ll build on past advances by NIDDK staff, grantees, and clinical study volunteers whose contributions have helped us understand the underlying causes of diseases and conditions and identify new prevention and treatment strategies. For example, NIDDK-funded research unlocked the mechanism for the new generation of anti-obesity drugs helping millions of Americans. We supported research that revolutionized diabetes prevention and treatment, including the development of long-acting insulin and artificial pancreas technologies. Our research led to the first effective medicines approved to treat irritable bowel syndrome, hepatitis C, and sickle cell anemia. Recent breakthroughs have also put us at the cusp of understanding how the kidneys and other tissues can be repaired once damaged.

We’ll also expand our inclusive approach to research and engage community members to plan and participate in our studies right from the start. Together, we’ll conduct research that tackles the specific challenges communities and individuals face. We’ll leverage new technologies to enable more informed and equitable care, while being careful to protect privacy, and harness big data to share, optimize, and accelerate research. And we’ll explore how artificial intelligence, with diligent oversight, can be a tool to help uncover new possibilities and efficiencies in biomedical research and healthcare.

Finally, we’ll remain committed to training and supporting talented people from across the country and the world who are considering a career in science and medicine. Investing in the next generation of researchers and inviting the community to participate in our efforts are how we’ll pave the way for NIDDK’s next 75 years. NIDDK has always been powered by its people, and I’m confident that through working together, we’ll keep advancing research and health for all!



Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.