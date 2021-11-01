Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Greater impact of melanocortin-4 receptor deficiency on rates of growth and risk of type 2 diabetes during childhood compared with adulthood in Pima Indians. Thearle MS, Muller YL, Hanson RL, Mullins M, Abdussamad M, Tran J, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Krakoff J, Baier LJ. Diabetes (2012 Jan) 61:250-7. Abstract/Full Text Analysis of SLC16A11 Variants in 12,811 American Indians: Genotype-Obesity Interaction for Type 2 Diabetes and an Association With RNASEK Expression. Traurig M, Hanson RL, Marinelarena A, Kobes S, Piaggi P, Cole S, Curran JE, Blangero J, Göring H, Kumar S, Nelson RG, Howard BV, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Bogardus C. Diabetes (2016 Feb) 65:510-9. Abstract/Full Text Energy-balance studies reveal associations between gut microbes, caloric load, and nutrient absorption in humans. Jumpertz R, Le DS, Turnbaugh PJ, Trinidad C, Bogardus C, Gordon JI, Krakoff J. Am J Clin Nutr (2011 Jul) 94:58-65. Abstract/Full Text ABCC8 R1420H Loss-of-Function Variant in a Southwest American Indian Community: Association With Increased Birth Weight and Doubled Risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Baier LJ, Muller YL, Remedi MS, Traurig M, Piaggi P, Wiessner G, Huang K, Stacy A, Kobes S, Krakoff J, Bennett PH, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Nichols CG, Bogardus C. Diabetes (2015 Dec) 64:4322-32. Abstract/Full Text Bimodal distribution of RNA expression levels in human skeletal muscle tissue. Mason CC, Hanson RL, Ossowski V, Bian L, Baier LJ, Krakoff J, Bogardus C. BMC Genomics (2011 Feb 7) 12:98. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications