Susan K. Buchanan, Ph.D.
- Deputy Scientific Director: Division of Intramural Research
- Chief: Laboratory of Molecular Biology
- Section Chief: Structural Biology of Membrane Proteins Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Structural basis for iron piracy by pathogenic Neisseria.
- Noinaj N, Easley NC, Oke M, Mizuno N, Gumbart J, Boura E, Steere AN, Zak O, Aisen P, Tajkhorshid E, Evans RW, Gorringe AR, Mason AB, Steven AC, Buchanan SK.
- Nature (2012 Feb 12) 483:53-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into the biogenesis of β-barrel membrane proteins.
- Noinaj N, Kuszak AJ, Gumbart JC, Lukacik P, Chang H, Easley NC, Lithgow T, Buchanan SK.
- Nature (2013 Sep 19) 501:385-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into the role of the Ton complex in energy transduction.
- Celia H, Noinaj N, Zakharov SD, Bordignon E, Botos I, Santamaria M, Barnard TJ, Cramer WA, Lloubes R, Buchanan SK.
- Nature (2016 Oct 6) 538:60-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Cryo-EM structure of the bacterial Ton motor subcomplex ExbB-ExbD provides information on structure and stoichiometry.
- Celia H, Botos I, Ni X, Fox T, De Val N, Lloubes R, Jiang J, Buchanan SK.
- Commun Biol (2019) 2:358. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into mitochondrial β-barrel outer membrane protein biogenesis.
- Diederichs KA, Ni X, Rollauer SE, Botos I, Tan X, King MS, Kunji ERS, Jiang J, Buchanan SK.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jul 3) 11:3290. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- The ColM Family, Polymorphic Toxins Breaching the Bacterial Cell Wall.
- Ghequire MGK, Buchanan SK, De Mot R.
- mBio (2018 Feb 13) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Insertion of proteins and lipopolysaccharide into the bacterial outer membrane.
- Botos I, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci (2017 Aug 5) 372. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural snapshots of the β-barrel assembly machinery.
- Bakelar J, Buchanan SK, Noinaj N.
- FEBS J (2017 Jun) 284:1778-1786. Abstract/Full Text
- Two-Partner Secretion: Combining Efficiency and Simplicity in the Secretion of Large Proteins for Bacteria-Host and Bacteria-Bacteria Interactions.
- Guérin J, Bigot S, Schneider R, Buchanan SK, Jacob-Dubuisson F.
- Front Cell Infect Microbiol (2017) 7:148. Abstract/Full Text
- The β-barrel assembly machinery in motion.
- Noinaj N, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
- Nat Rev Microbiol (2017 Apr) 15:197-204. Abstract/Full Text
- A Natural Chimeric Pseudomonas Bacteriocin with Novel Pore-Forming Activity Parasitizes the Ferrichrome Transporter.
- Ghequire MG, Kemland L, Anoz-Carbonell E, Buchanan SK, De Mot R.
- mBio (2017 Feb 21) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of the NPr:EIN(Ntr) Complex: Mechanism for Specificity in Paralogous Phosphotransferase Systems.
- Strickland M, Stanley AM, Wang G, Botos I, Schwieters CD, Buchanan SK, Peterkofsky A, Tjandra N.
- Structure (2016 Dec 6) 24:2127-2137. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural Insights into Substrate Recognition and Catalysis in Outer Membrane Protein B (OmpB) by Protein-lysine Methyltransferases from Rickettsia.
- Abeykoon AH, Noinaj N, Choi BE, Wise L, He Y, Chao CC, Wang G, Gucek M, Ching WM, Chock PB, Buchanan SK, Yang DC.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Sep 16) 291:19962-74. Abstract/Full Text
- From Constructs to Crystals - Towards Structure Determination of β-barrel Outer Membrane Proteins.
- Noinaj N, Mayclin S, Stanley AM, Jao CC, Buchanan SK.
- J Vis Exp (2016 Jul 4) Abstract/Full Text
- Structural and Functional Characterization of the LPS Transporter LptDE from Gram-Negative Pathogens.
- Botos I, Majdalani N, Mayclin SJ, McCarthy JG, Lundquist K, Wojtowicz D, Barnard TJ, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
- Structure (2016 Jun 7) 24:965-976. Abstract/Full Text
- Beyond the Crystal Structure: Insight into the Function and Vaccine Potential of TbpA Expressed by Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
- Cash DR, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Cornelissen CN.
- Infect Immun (2015 Nov) 83:4438-49. Abstract/Full Text
- Evidence of Distinct Channel Conformations and Substrate Binding Affinities for the Mitochondrial Outer Membrane Protein Translocase Pore Tom40.
- Kuszak AJ, Jacobs D, Gurnev PA, Shiota T, Louis JM, Lithgow T, Bezrukov SM, Rostovtseva TK, Buchanan SK.
- J Biol Chem (2015 Oct 23) 290:26204-17. Abstract/Full Text
- Fitting the Pieces of the β-Barrel Assembly Machinery Complex.
- O'Neil PK, Rollauer SE, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Biochemistry (2015 Oct 20) 54:6303-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Outer membrane protein biogenesis in Gram-negative bacteria.
- Rollauer SE, Sooreshjani MA, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci (2015 Oct 5) 370. Abstract/Full Text
- The β-barrel membrane protein insertase machinery from Gram-negative bacteria.
- Noinaj N, Rollauer SE, Buchanan SK.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2015 Apr) 31:35-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Heat Modifiability of Outer Membrane Proteins from Gram-Negative Bacteria.
- Noinaj N, Kuszak AJ, Buchanan SK.
- Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1329:51-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Methods to Characterize Folding and Function of BamA Cross-Link Mutants.
- Kuszak AJ, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1329:137-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Summary and Future Directions.
- Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1329:279-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Reconstitution of a nanomachine driving the assembly of proteins into bacterial outer membranes.
- Shen HH, Leyton DL, Shiota T, Belousoff MJ, Noinaj N, Lu J, Holt SA, Tan K, Selkrig J, Webb CT, Buchanan SK, Martin LL, Lithgow T.
- Nat Commun (2014 Oct 24) 5:5078. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insights into the transport of small molecules across membranes.
- Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2014 Aug) 27:8-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Lateral opening and exit pore formation are required for BamA function.
- Noinaj N, Kuszak AJ, Balusek C, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
- Structure (2014 Jul 8) 22:1055-62. Abstract/Full Text
- FhaC takes a bow to FHA in the two-partner do-si-do.
- Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Mol Microbiol (2014 Jun) 92:1155-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into the lactoferrin receptors from pathogenic Neisseria.
- Noinaj N, Cornelissen CN, Buchanan SK.
- J Struct Biol (2013 Oct) 184:83-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Using a bacteriocin structure to engineer a phage lysin that targets Yersinia pestis.
- Lukacik P, Barnard TJ, Buchanan SK.
- Biochem Soc Trans (2012 Dec 1) 40:1503-6. Abstract/Full Text
- The transferrin-iron import system from pathogenic Neisseria species.
- Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Cornelissen CN.
- Mol Microbiol (2012 Oct) 86:246-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic association of BAM complex modules includes surface exposure of the lipoprotein BamC.
- Webb CT, Selkrig J, Perry AJ, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Lithgow T.
- J Mol Biol (2012 Sep 28) 422:545-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structures of the outer membrane domain of intimin and invasin from enterohemorrhagic E. coli and enteropathogenic Y. pseudotuberculosis.
- Fairman JW, Dautin N, Wojtowicz D, Liu W, Noinaj N, Barnard TJ, Udho E, Przytycka TM, Cherezov V, Buchanan SK.
- Structure (2012 Jul 3) 20:1233-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular basis for the activation of a catalytic asparagine residue in a self-cleaving bacterial autotransporter.
- Barnard TJ, Gumbart J, Peterson JH, Noinaj N, Easley NC, Dautin N, Kuszak AJ, Tajkhorshid E, Bernstein HD, Buchanan SK.
- J Mol Biol (2012 Jan 6) 415:128-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insights into the catalytic mechanism of Escherichia coli selenophosphate synthetase.
- Noinaj N, Wattanasak R, Lee DY, Wally JL, Piszczek G, Chock PB, Stadtman TC, Buchanan SK.
- J Bacteriol (2012 Jan) 194:499-508. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of the Yersinia pestis Ail protein in preventing a protective polymorphonuclear leukocyte response during bubonic plague.
- Hinnebusch BJ, Jarrett CO, Callison JA, Gardner D, Buchanan SK, Plano GV.
- Infect Immun (2011 Dec) 79:4984-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insights into Ail-mediated adhesion in Yersinia pestis.
- Yamashita S, Lukacik P, Barnard TJ, Noinaj N, Felek S, Tsang TM, Krukonis ES, Hinnebusch BJ, Buchanan SK.
- Structure (2011 Nov 9) 19:1672-82. Abstract/Full Text
- The structural biology of β-barrel membrane proteins: a summary of recent reports.
- Fairman JW, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2011 Aug) 21:523-31. Abstract/Full Text
- The crystal structure and mechanism of an unusual oxidoreductase, GilR, involved in gilvocarcin V biosynthesis.
- Noinaj N, Bosserman MA, Schickli MA, Piszczek G, Kharel MK, Pahari P, Buchanan SK, Rohr J.
- J Biol Chem (2011 Jul 1) 286:23533-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Ancestral and derived protein import pathways in the mitochondrion of Reclinomonas americana.
- Tong J, Dolezal P, Selkrig J, Crawford S, Simpson AG, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Gabriel K, Lithgow T.
- Mol Biol Evol (2011 May) 28:1581-91. Abstract/Full Text
- The crystal structure of BamB suggests interactions with BamA and its role within the BAM complex.
- Noinaj N, Fairman JW, Buchanan SK.
- J Mol Biol (2011 Mar 25) 407:248-60. Abstract/Full Text
- A modular BAM complex in the outer membrane of the alpha-proteobacterium Caulobacter crescentus.
- Anwari K, Poggio S, Perry A, Gatsos X, Ramarathinam SH, Williamson NA, Noinaj N, Buchanan S, Gabriel K, Purcell AW, Jacobs-Wagner C, Lithgow T.
- PLoS One (2010 Jan 8) 5:e8619. Abstract/Full Text
- TonB-dependent transporters: regulation, structure, and function.
- Noinaj N, Guillier M, Barnard TJ, Buchanan SK.
- Annu Rev Microbiol (2010) 64:43-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Reconstitution of bacterial outer membrane TonB-dependent transporters in planar lipid bilayer membranes.
- Udho E, Jakes KS, Buchanan SK, James KJ, Jiang X, Klebba PE, Finkelstein A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Dec 22) 106:21990-5. Abstract/Full Text
- The protein import channel in the outer mitosomal membrane of Giardia intestinalis.
- Dagley MJ, Dolezal P, Likic VA, Smid O, Purcell AW, Buchanan SK, Tachezy J, Lithgow T.
- Mol Biol Evol (2009 Sep) 26:1941-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein secretion and outer membrane assembly in Alphaproteobacteria.
- Gatsos X, Perry AJ, Anwari K, Dolezal P, Wolynec PP, Likić VA, Purcell AW, Buchanan SK, Lithgow T.
- FEMS Microbiol Rev (2008 Nov) 32:995-1009. Abstract/Full Text
- Signaling mechanisms for activation of extracytoplasmic function (ECF) sigma factors.
- Brooks BE, Buchanan SK.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2008 Sep) 1778:1930-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Autotransporter structure reveals intra-barrel cleavage followed by conformational changes.
- Barnard TJ, Dautin N, Lukacik P, Bernstein HD, Buchanan SK.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2007 Dec) 14:1214-20. Abstract/Full Text
- A structural comparison of human serum transferrin and human lactoferrin.
- Wally J, Buchanan SK.
- Biometals (2007 Jun) 20:249-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of colicin I receptor bound to the R-domain of colicin Ia: implications for protein import.
- Buchanan SK, Lukacik P, Grizot S, Ghirlando R, Ali MM, Barnard TJ, Jakes KS, Kienker PK, Esser L.
- EMBO J (2007 May 16) 26:2594-604. Abstract/Full Text
- Colicin biology.
- Cascales E, Buchanan SK, Duché D, Kleanthous C, Lloubès R, Postle K, Riley M, Slatin S, Cavard D.
- Microbiol Mol Biol Rev (2007 Mar) 71:158-229. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024