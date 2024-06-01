U.S. flag

Susan K. Buchanan, Ph.D.
Photo of Susan Buchanan.
Scientific Focus Areas: Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Structural basis for iron piracy by pathogenic Neisseria.
Noinaj N, Easley NC, Oke M, Mizuno N, Gumbart J, Boura E, Steere AN, Zak O, Aisen P, Tajkhorshid E, Evans RW, Gorringe AR, Mason AB, Steven AC, Buchanan SK.
Nature (2012 Feb 12) 483:53-8. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insight into the biogenesis of β-barrel membrane proteins.
Noinaj N, Kuszak AJ, Gumbart JC, Lukacik P, Chang H, Easley NC, Lithgow T, Buchanan SK.
Nature (2013 Sep 19) 501:385-90. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insight into the role of the Ton complex in energy transduction.
Celia H, Noinaj N, Zakharov SD, Bordignon E, Botos I, Santamaria M, Barnard TJ, Cramer WA, Lloubes R, Buchanan SK.
Nature (2016 Oct 6) 538:60-65. Abstract/Full Text
Cryo-EM structure of the bacterial Ton motor subcomplex ExbB-ExbD provides information on structure and stoichiometry.
Celia H, Botos I, Ni X, Fox T, De Val N, Lloubes R, Jiang J, Buchanan SK.
Commun Biol (2019) 2:358. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insight into mitochondrial β-barrel outer membrane protein biogenesis.
Diederichs KA, Ni X, Rollauer SE, Botos I, Tan X, King MS, Kunji ERS, Jiang J, Buchanan SK.
Nat Commun (2020 Jul 3) 11:3290. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

The ColM Family, Polymorphic Toxins Breaching the Bacterial Cell Wall.
Ghequire MGK, Buchanan SK, De Mot R.
mBio (2018 Feb 13) 9. Abstract/Full Text
Insertion of proteins and lipopolysaccharide into the bacterial outer membrane.
Botos I, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci (2017 Aug 5) 372. Abstract/Full Text
Structural snapshots of the β-barrel assembly machinery.
Bakelar J, Buchanan SK, Noinaj N.
FEBS J (2017 Jun) 284:1778-1786. Abstract/Full Text
Two-Partner Secretion: Combining Efficiency and Simplicity in the Secretion of Large Proteins for Bacteria-Host and Bacteria-Bacteria Interactions.
Guérin J, Bigot S, Schneider R, Buchanan SK, Jacob-Dubuisson F.
Front Cell Infect Microbiol (2017) 7:148. Abstract/Full Text
The β-barrel assembly machinery in motion.
Noinaj N, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
Nat Rev Microbiol (2017 Apr) 15:197-204. Abstract/Full Text
A Natural Chimeric Pseudomonas Bacteriocin with Novel Pore-Forming Activity Parasitizes the Ferrichrome Transporter.
Ghequire MG, Kemland L, Anoz-Carbonell E, Buchanan SK, De Mot R.
mBio (2017 Feb 21) 8. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of the NPr:EIN(Ntr) Complex: Mechanism for Specificity in Paralogous Phosphotransferase Systems.
Strickland M, Stanley AM, Wang G, Botos I, Schwieters CD, Buchanan SK, Peterkofsky A, Tjandra N.
Structure (2016 Dec 6) 24:2127-2137. Abstract/Full Text
Structural Insights into Substrate Recognition and Catalysis in Outer Membrane Protein B (OmpB) by Protein-lysine Methyltransferases from Rickettsia.
Abeykoon AH, Noinaj N, Choi BE, Wise L, He Y, Chao CC, Wang G, Gucek M, Ching WM, Chock PB, Buchanan SK, Yang DC.
J Biol Chem (2016 Sep 16) 291:19962-74. Abstract/Full Text
From Constructs to Crystals - Towards Structure Determination of β-barrel Outer Membrane Proteins.
Noinaj N, Mayclin S, Stanley AM, Jao CC, Buchanan SK.
J Vis Exp (2016 Jul 4) Abstract/Full Text
Structural and Functional Characterization of the LPS Transporter LptDE from Gram-Negative Pathogens.
Botos I, Majdalani N, Mayclin SJ, McCarthy JG, Lundquist K, Wojtowicz D, Barnard TJ, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
Structure (2016 Jun 7) 24:965-976. Abstract/Full Text
Beyond the Crystal Structure: Insight into the Function and Vaccine Potential of TbpA Expressed by Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
Cash DR, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Cornelissen CN.
Infect Immun (2015 Nov) 83:4438-49. Abstract/Full Text
Evidence of Distinct Channel Conformations and Substrate Binding Affinities for the Mitochondrial Outer Membrane Protein Translocase Pore Tom40.
Kuszak AJ, Jacobs D, Gurnev PA, Shiota T, Louis JM, Lithgow T, Bezrukov SM, Rostovtseva TK, Buchanan SK.
J Biol Chem (2015 Oct 23) 290:26204-17. Abstract/Full Text
Fitting the Pieces of the β-Barrel Assembly Machinery Complex.
O'Neil PK, Rollauer SE, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Biochemistry (2015 Oct 20) 54:6303-11. Abstract/Full Text
Outer membrane protein biogenesis in Gram-negative bacteria.
Rollauer SE, Sooreshjani MA, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci (2015 Oct 5) 370. Abstract/Full Text
The β-barrel membrane protein insertase machinery from Gram-negative bacteria.
Noinaj N, Rollauer SE, Buchanan SK.
Curr Opin Struct Biol (2015 Apr) 31:35-42. Abstract/Full Text
Heat Modifiability of Outer Membrane Proteins from Gram-Negative Bacteria.
Noinaj N, Kuszak AJ, Buchanan SK.
Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1329:51-6. Abstract/Full Text
Methods to Characterize Folding and Function of BamA Cross-Link Mutants.
Kuszak AJ, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1329:137-47. Abstract/Full Text
Summary and Future Directions.
Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1329:279-80. Abstract/Full Text
Reconstitution of a nanomachine driving the assembly of proteins into bacterial outer membranes.
Shen HH, Leyton DL, Shiota T, Belousoff MJ, Noinaj N, Lu J, Holt SA, Tan K, Selkrig J, Webb CT, Buchanan SK, Martin LL, Lithgow T.
Nat Commun (2014 Oct 24) 5:5078. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insights into the transport of small molecules across membranes.
Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Curr Opin Struct Biol (2014 Aug) 27:8-15. Abstract/Full Text
Lateral opening and exit pore formation are required for BamA function.
Noinaj N, Kuszak AJ, Balusek C, Gumbart JC, Buchanan SK.
Structure (2014 Jul 8) 22:1055-62. Abstract/Full Text
FhaC takes a bow to FHA in the two-partner do-si-do.
Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Mol Microbiol (2014 Jun) 92:1155-8. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insight into the lactoferrin receptors from pathogenic Neisseria.
Noinaj N, Cornelissen CN, Buchanan SK.
J Struct Biol (2013 Oct) 184:83-92. Abstract/Full Text
Using a bacteriocin structure to engineer a phage lysin that targets Yersinia pestis.
Lukacik P, Barnard TJ, Buchanan SK.
Biochem Soc Trans (2012 Dec 1) 40:1503-6. Abstract/Full Text
The transferrin-iron import system from pathogenic Neisseria species.
Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Cornelissen CN.
Mol Microbiol (2012 Oct) 86:246-57. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamic association of BAM complex modules includes surface exposure of the lipoprotein BamC.
Webb CT, Selkrig J, Perry AJ, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Lithgow T.
J Mol Biol (2012 Sep 28) 422:545-55. Abstract/Full Text
Crystal structures of the outer membrane domain of intimin and invasin from enterohemorrhagic E. coli and enteropathogenic Y. pseudotuberculosis.
Fairman JW, Dautin N, Wojtowicz D, Liu W, Noinaj N, Barnard TJ, Udho E, Przytycka TM, Cherezov V, Buchanan SK.
Structure (2012 Jul 3) 20:1233-43. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular basis for the activation of a catalytic asparagine residue in a self-cleaving bacterial autotransporter.
Barnard TJ, Gumbart J, Peterson JH, Noinaj N, Easley NC, Dautin N, Kuszak AJ, Tajkhorshid E, Bernstein HD, Buchanan SK.
J Mol Biol (2012 Jan 6) 415:128-42. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insights into the catalytic mechanism of Escherichia coli selenophosphate synthetase.
Noinaj N, Wattanasak R, Lee DY, Wally JL, Piszczek G, Chock PB, Stadtman TC, Buchanan SK.
J Bacteriol (2012 Jan) 194:499-508. Abstract/Full Text
Role of the Yersinia pestis Ail protein in preventing a protective polymorphonuclear leukocyte response during bubonic plague.
Hinnebusch BJ, Jarrett CO, Callison JA, Gardner D, Buchanan SK, Plano GV.
Infect Immun (2011 Dec) 79:4984-9. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insights into Ail-mediated adhesion in Yersinia pestis.
Yamashita S, Lukacik P, Barnard TJ, Noinaj N, Felek S, Tsang TM, Krukonis ES, Hinnebusch BJ, Buchanan SK.
Structure (2011 Nov 9) 19:1672-82. Abstract/Full Text
The structural biology of β-barrel membrane proteins: a summary of recent reports.
Fairman JW, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK.
Curr Opin Struct Biol (2011 Aug) 21:523-31. Abstract/Full Text
The crystal structure and mechanism of an unusual oxidoreductase, GilR, involved in gilvocarcin V biosynthesis.
Noinaj N, Bosserman MA, Schickli MA, Piszczek G, Kharel MK, Pahari P, Buchanan SK, Rohr J.
J Biol Chem (2011 Jul 1) 286:23533-43. Abstract/Full Text
Ancestral and derived protein import pathways in the mitochondrion of Reclinomonas americana.
Tong J, Dolezal P, Selkrig J, Crawford S, Simpson AG, Noinaj N, Buchanan SK, Gabriel K, Lithgow T.
Mol Biol Evol (2011 May) 28:1581-91. Abstract/Full Text
The crystal structure of BamB suggests interactions with BamA and its role within the BAM complex.
Noinaj N, Fairman JW, Buchanan SK.
J Mol Biol (2011 Mar 25) 407:248-60. Abstract/Full Text
A modular BAM complex in the outer membrane of the alpha-proteobacterium Caulobacter crescentus.
Anwari K, Poggio S, Perry A, Gatsos X, Ramarathinam SH, Williamson NA, Noinaj N, Buchanan S, Gabriel K, Purcell AW, Jacobs-Wagner C, Lithgow T.
PLoS One (2010 Jan 8) 5:e8619. Abstract/Full Text
TonB-dependent transporters: regulation, structure, and function.
Noinaj N, Guillier M, Barnard TJ, Buchanan SK.
Annu Rev Microbiol (2010) 64:43-60. Abstract/Full Text
Reconstitution of bacterial outer membrane TonB-dependent transporters in planar lipid bilayer membranes.
Udho E, Jakes KS, Buchanan SK, James KJ, Jiang X, Klebba PE, Finkelstein A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Dec 22) 106:21990-5. Abstract/Full Text
The protein import channel in the outer mitosomal membrane of Giardia intestinalis.
Dagley MJ, Dolezal P, Likic VA, Smid O, Purcell AW, Buchanan SK, Tachezy J, Lithgow T.
Mol Biol Evol (2009 Sep) 26:1941-7. Abstract/Full Text
Protein secretion and outer membrane assembly in Alphaproteobacteria.
Gatsos X, Perry AJ, Anwari K, Dolezal P, Wolynec PP, Likić VA, Purcell AW, Buchanan SK, Lithgow T.
FEMS Microbiol Rev (2008 Nov) 32:995-1009. Abstract/Full Text
Signaling mechanisms for activation of extracytoplasmic function (ECF) sigma factors.
Brooks BE, Buchanan SK.
Biochim Biophys Acta (2008 Sep) 1778:1930-45. Abstract/Full Text
Autotransporter structure reveals intra-barrel cleavage followed by conformational changes.
Barnard TJ, Dautin N, Lukacik P, Bernstein HD, Buchanan SK.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2007 Dec) 14:1214-20. Abstract/Full Text
A structural comparison of human serum transferrin and human lactoferrin.
Wally J, Buchanan SK.
Biometals (2007 Jun) 20:249-62. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of colicin I receptor bound to the R-domain of colicin Ia: implications for protein import.
Buchanan SK, Lukacik P, Grizot S, Ghirlando R, Ali MM, Barnard TJ, Jakes KS, Kienker PK, Esser L.
EMBO J (2007 May 16) 26:2594-604. Abstract/Full Text
Colicin biology.
Cascales E, Buchanan SK, Duché D, Kleanthous C, Lloubès R, Postle K, Riley M, Slatin S, Cavard D.
Microbiol Mol Biol Rev (2007 Mar) 71:158-229. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024