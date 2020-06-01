Division of Intramural Research

The NIDDK Intramural Research Program (IRP) conducts biomedical research and training at its laboratories and clinical facilities in Bethesda, Maryland, and Phoenix, Arizona, related to diabetes, endocrine and metabolic diseases—including liver disease and nutrition—obesity, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases. The IRP is headed by the Scientific Director, Michael Krause, Ph.D., his deputy, Susan Buchanan, Ph.D., and the Clinical Director, James E. Balow, M.D., and his deputy, Christopher Koh, M.D., M.H.Sc..

The research conducted in the IRP spans the breadth of modern biomedical investigation, from basic science to clinical studies. A sampling of areas under study includes:

biophysics — studies of protein folding, development of optical and vibrational imaging, and theory of protein dynamics

The hallmarks of the IRP are excellence and diversity. Many of the scientists within the IRP have achieved international recognition as highly productive and innovative researchers. Many trainees are now prominent faculty members at leading universities throughout the world. Several have received Nobel prizes and other prestigious awards.

In order to maintain the highest quality of research, the IRP is evaluated in quadrennial reviews by a Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC). This board is made up of accomplished senior researchers from NIDDK-funded universities and institutions to ensure the most effective use of public dollars toward high-quality, high-impact research.

The Scientific Director, Clinical Director, and their deputies continually refine the structure of the IRP in response to BSC findings and overall advances in the field, and are senior advisors to the NIDDK Director on scientific, clinical, and translational research policies and procedures. In addition, they represent the interests of the Institute on a variety of committees that govern research conduct, safety, and training across the NIH.

Driven by a commitment to accountability and transparency, the IRP promotes public access to research findings, ensuring publications are easily available online through PubMed Central and sponsoring both occasional and ongoing seminars, symposia, and interest group meetings. These events are also part of a broader effort to foster collaborations between members of the IRP and their colleagues at other NIH institutes, universities, and industry.

Learn more about the IRP:

