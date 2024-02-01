Publications

Distributing task-related neural activity across a cortical network through task-independent connections. Kim CM, Finkelstein A, Chow CC, Svoboda K, Darshan R. Nat Commun (2023 May 18) 14:2851. Abstract/Full Text Pupal behavior emerges from unstructured muscle activity in response to neuromodulation in Drosophila. Elliott AD, Berndt A, Houpert M, Roy S, Scott RL, Chow CC, Shroff H, White BH. Elife (2021 Jul 8) 10. Abstract/Full Text Dynamic imaging of nascent RNA reveals general principles of transcription dynamics and stochastic splice site selection. Wan Y, Anastasakis DG, Rodriguez J, Palangat M, Gudla P, Zaki G, Tandon M, Pegoraro G, Chow CC, Hafner M, Larson DR. Cell (2021 May 27) 184:2878-2895.e20. Abstract/Full Text Divergent COVID-19 Disease Trajectories Predicted by a DAMP-Centered Immune Network Model. Day JD, Park S, Ranard BL, Singh H, Chow CC, Vodovotz Y. Front Immunol (2021) 12:754127. Abstract/Full Text Intrinsic Dynamics of a Human Gene Reveal the Basis of Expression Heterogeneity. Rodriguez J, Ren G, Day CR, Zhao K, Chow CC, Larson DR. Cell (2019 Jan 10) 176:213-226.e18. Abstract/Full Text

