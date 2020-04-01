G. Marius Clore, M.D., Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator

Research Goal

The purpose of my lab’s research is to understand the interrelationship between the structure, dynamics, and function of proteins. A particular focus is the study of rare, highly transient, “excited” states of proteins and their complexes that play a key role of molecular recognition.

Current Research

Our lab studies the structure and dynamics of proteins, protein-protein complexes, and protein-nucleic acid complexes using multidimensional nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and we develop and apply novel NMR and computational methods to aid in these studies. We are particularly interested in complexes involved in signal transduction and transcriptional regulation, and on AIDS and AIDS-related proteins. More recently we have focused on the development of novel NMR methods to detect, visualize, and characterize transient, sparsely-populated states of macromolecules. Such states, which are invisible to conventional biophysical techniques, including crystallography, play a critical role in macromolecular recognition, allostery induced fit, conformational selection, and molecular assembly. Dr. Clore is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and Academia Europaea.

Applying our Research

This research will facilitate targeted and rational drug design.