Dolores Doherty

Responsibilities & Activities

I am the deputy grants management officer (GMO) for the Grants Management Branch (GMB). I facilitate activities of the chief GMO and other GMB staff by ensuring that the Branch conducts business in an efficient manner. I serve as a contact to internal grants program staff and external grantee institutions for interpretation and implementation of federal regulations and guidelines regarding grants and cooperative agreements. I also assist in overseeing the activities of GMB staff and administrative personnel.

Committees & Working Groups

  • Grants Management Certification Board, Voting Member

Select Experience

Deputy Grants Management Officer, NIDDK, NIH, 2007-present

Senior Grants Management Specialist, NHLBI, NIH, 2002-2007

Account Manager, Purdue University, 2000-2002

Chief Financial Officer, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 1989-2000

Bachelor of Science in Accounting, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 1992

Master's of Management with Specialization in Research Administration, Emmanual College, 2014