Dolores Doherty
Responsibilities & Activities
I am the deputy grants management officer (GMO) for the Grants Management Branch (GMB). I facilitate activities of the chief GMO and other GMB staff by ensuring that the Branch conducts business in an efficient manner. I serve as a contact to internal grants program staff and external grantee institutions for interpretation and implementation of federal regulations and guidelines regarding grants and cooperative agreements. I also assist in overseeing the activities of GMB staff and administrative personnel.
Committees & Working Groups
- Grants Management Certification Board, Voting Member
Select Experience
Deputy Grants Management Officer, NIDDK, NIH, 2007-present
Senior Grants Management Specialist, NHLBI, NIH, 2002-2007
Account Manager, Purdue University, 2000-2002
Chief Financial Officer, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 1989-2000
Bachelor of Science in Accounting, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 1992
Master's of Management with Specialization in Research Administration, Emmanual College, 2014