Frederick Dyda, Ph.D.
Section Chief: Structural Biochemistry Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Structural basis of hAT transposon end recognition by Hermes, an octameric DNA transposase from Musca domestica.
- Hickman AB, Ewis HE, Li X, Knapp JA, Laver T, Doss AL, Tolun G, Steven AC, Grishaev A, Bax A, Atkinson PW, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- Cell (2014 Jul 17) 158:353-367. Abstract/Full Text
- Casposase structure and the mechanistic link between DNA transposition and spacer acquisition by CRISPR-Cas.
- Hickman AB, Kailasan S, Genzor P, Haase AD, Dyda F.
- Elife (2020 Jan 8) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of seamless excision and specific targeting by piggyBac transposase.
- Chen Q, Luo W, Veach RA, Hickman AB, Wilson MH, Dyda F.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jul 10) 11:3446. Abstract/Full Text
- G domain dimerization controls dynamin's assembly-stimulated GTPase activity.
- Chappie JS, Acharya S, Leonard M, Schmid SL, Dyda F.
- Nature (2010 May 27) 465:435-40. Abstract/Full Text
- A pseudoatomic model of the dynamin polymer identifies a hydrolysis-dependent powerstroke.
- Chappie JS, Mears JA, Fang S, Leonard M, Schmid SL, Milligan RA, Hinshaw JE, Dyda F.
- Cell (2011 Sep 30) 147:209-22. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- A new twist on V(D)J recombination.
- Dyda F, Rice PA.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2018 Aug) 25:648-649. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting IS608 transposon integration to highly specific sequences by structure-based transposon engineering.
- Morero NR, Zuliani C, Kumar B, Bebel A, Okamoto S, Guynet C, Hickman AB, Chandler M, Dyda F, Barabas O.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2018 May 4) 46:4152-4163. Abstract/Full Text
- Helraiser intermediates provide insight into the mechanism of eukaryotic replicative transposition.
- Grabundzija I, Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Nat Commun (2018 Mar 29) 9:1278. Abstract/Full Text
- Sequence-specific DNA binding activity of the cross-brace zinc finger motif of the piggyBac transposase.
- Morellet N, Li X, Wieninger SA, Taylor JL, Bischerour J, Moriau S, Lescop E, Bardiaux B, Mathy N, Assrir N, Bétermier M, Nilges M, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Craig NL, Guittet E.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2018 Mar 16) 46:2660-2677. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms of Evolution in High-Consequence Drug Resistance Plasmids.
- He S, Chandler M, Varani AM, Hickman AB, Dekker JP, Dyda F.
- mBio (2016 Dec 6) 7. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA Transposition at Work.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Chem Rev (2016 Oct 26) 116:12758-12784. Abstract/Full Text
- A Model for Transposition of the Colistin Resistance Gene mcr-1 by ISApl1.
- Snesrud E, He S, Chandler M, Dekker JP, Hickman AB, McGann P, Dyda F.
- Antimicrob Agents Chemother (2016 Nov) 60:6973-6976. Abstract/Full Text
- A Helitron transposon reconstructed from bats reveals a novel mechanism of genome shuffling in eukaryotes.
- Grabundzija I, Messing SA, Thomas J, Cosby RL, Bilic I, Miskey C, Gogol-Döring A, Kapitonov V, Diem T, Dalda A, Jurka J, Pritham EJ, Dyda F, Izsvák Z, Ivics Z.
- Nat Commun (2016 Mar 2) 7:10716. Abstract/Full Text
- The casposon-encoded Cas1 protein from Aciduliprofundum boonei is a DNA integrase that generates target site duplications.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2015 Dec 15) 43:10576-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Insertion Sequence IS26 Reorganizes Plasmids in Clinically Isolated Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria by Replicative Transposition.
- He S, Hickman AB, Varani AM, Siguier P, Chandler M, Dekker JP, Dyda F.
- mBio (2015 Jun 9) 6:e00762. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms of DNA Transposition.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Microbiol Spectr (2015 Apr) 3:MDNA3-0034-2014. Abstract/Full Text
- CRISPR-Cas immunity and mobile DNA: a new superfamily of DNA transposons encoding a Cas1 endonuclease.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Mob DNA (2014) 5:23. Abstract/Full Text
- Breaking and joining single-stranded DNA: the HUH endonuclease superfamily.
- Chandler M, de la Cruz F, Dyda F, Hickman AB, Moncalian G, Ton-Hoang B.
- Nat Rev Microbiol (2013 Aug) 11:525-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Building a fission machine--structural insights into dynamin assembly and activation.
- Chappie JS, Dyda F.
- J Cell Sci (2013 Jul 1) 126:2773-84. Abstract/Full Text
- IS200/IS605 family single-strand transposition: mechanism of IS608 strand transfer.
- He S, Guynet C, Siguier P, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Chandler M, Ton-Hoang B.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2013 Mar 1) 41:3302-13. Abstract/Full Text
- The emerging diversity of transpososome architectures.
- Dyda F, Chandler M, Hickman AB.
- Q Rev Biophys (2012 Nov) 45:493-521. Abstract/Full Text
- The processing of repetitive extragenic palindromes: the structure of a repetitive extragenic palindrome bound to its associated nuclease.
- Messing SA, Ton-Hoang B, Hickman AB, McCubbin AJ, Peaslee GF, Ghirlando R, Chandler M, Dyda F.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2012 Oct) 40:9964-79. Abstract/Full Text
- The amino acid linker between the endonuclease and helicase domains of adeno-associated virus type 5 Rep plays a critical role in DNA-dependent oligomerization.
- Maggin JE, James JA, Chappie JS, Dyda F, Hickman AB.
- J Virol (2012 Mar) 86:3337-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Reconstitution of a functional IS608 single-strand transpososome: role of non-canonical base pairing.
- He S, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Johnson NP, Chandler M, Ton-Hoang B.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2011 Oct) 39:8503-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Amyloid of the Candida albicans Ure2p prion domain is infectious and has an in-register parallel β-sheet structure.
- Engel A, Shewmaker F, Edskes HK, Dyda F, Wickner RB.
- Biochemistry (2011 Jul 12) 50:5971-8. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA recognition and the precleavage state during single-stranded DNA transposition in D. radiodurans.
- Hickman AB, James JA, Barabas O, Pasternak C, Ton-Hoang B, Chandler M, Sommer S, Dyda F.
- EMBO J (2010 Nov 17) 29:3840-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-stranded DNA transposition is coupled to host replication.
- Ton-Hoang B, Pasternak C, Siguier P, Guynet C, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Sommer S, Chandler M.
- Cell (2010 Aug 6) 142:398-408. Abstract/Full Text
- Integrating prokaryotes and eukaryotes: DNA transposases in light of structure.
- Hickman AB, Chandler M, Dyda F.
- Crit Rev Biochem Mol Biol (2010 Feb) 45:50-69. Abstract/Full Text
- The functional curli amyloid is not based on in-register parallel beta-sheet structure.
- Shewmaker F, McGlinchey RP, Thurber KR, McPhie P, Dyda F, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- J Biol Chem (2009 Sep 11) 284:25065-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Resetting the site: redirecting integration of an insertion sequence in a predictable way.
- Guynet C, Achard A, Hoang BT, Barabas O, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Chandler M.
- Mol Cell (2009 Jun 12) 34:612-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Amyloid of Rnq1p, the basis of the [PIN+] prion, has a parallel in-register beta-sheet structure.
- Wickner RB, Dyda F, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Feb 19) 105:2403-8. Abstract/Full Text
- In vitro reconstitution of a single-stranded transposition mechanism of IS608.
- Guynet C, Hickman AB, Barabas O, Dyda F, Chandler M, Ton-Hoang B.
- Mol Cell (2008 Feb 15) 29:302-12. Abstract/Full Text
- The 14-3-3 protein affects the conformation of the regulatory domain of human tyrosine hydroxylase.
- Obsilova V, Nedbalkova E, Silhan J, Boura E, Herman P, Vecer J, Sulc M, Teisinger J, Dyda F, Obsil T.
- Biochemistry (2008 Feb 12) 47:1768-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for dimerization of LAP2alpha, a component of the nuclear lamina.
- Bradley CM, Jones S, Huang Y, Suzuki Y, Kvaratskhelia M, Hickman AB, Craigie R, Dyda F.
- Structure (2007 Jun) 15:643-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Active site sharing and subterminal hairpin recognition in a new class of DNA transposases.
- Ronning DR, Guynet C, Ton-Hoang B, Perez ZN, Ghirlando R, Chandler M, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (2005 Oct 7) 20:143-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for DNA bridging by barrier-to-autointegration factor.
- Bradley CM, Ronning DR, Ghirlando R, Craigie R, Dyda F.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2005 Oct) 12:935-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Transposition of ISHp608, member of an unusual family of bacterial insertion sequences.
- Ton-Hoang B, Guynet C, Ronning DR, Cointin-Marty B, Dyda F, Chandler M.
- EMBO J (2005 Sep 21) 24:3325-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular architecture of a eukaryotic DNA transposase.
- Hickman AB, Perez ZN, Zhou L, Musingarimi P, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2005 Aug) 12:715-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Purification, crystallization and preliminary crystallographic analysis of the Hermes transposase.
- Perez ZN, Musingarimi P, Craig NL, Dyda F, Hickman AB.
- Acta Crystallogr Sect F Struct Biol Cryst Commun (2005 Jun 1) 61:587-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Water molecules in the antibody-antigen interface of the structure of the Fab HyHEL-5-lysozyme complex at 1.7 A resolution: comparison with results from isothermal titration calorimetry.
- Cohen GH, Silverton EW, Padlan EA, Dyda F, Wibbenmeyer JA, Willson RC, Davies DR.
- Acta Crystallogr D Biol Crystallogr (2005 May) 61:628-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding and unwinding: SF3 viral helicases.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2005 Feb) 15:77-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Transposition of hAT elements links transposable elements and V(D)J recombination.
- Zhou L, Mitra R, Atkinson PW, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Craig NL.
- Nature (2004 Dec 23) 432:995-1001. Abstract/Full Text
- The carboxy-terminal portion of TnsC activates the Tn7 transposase through a specific interaction with TnsA.
- Ronning DR, Li Y, Perez ZN, Ross PD, Hickman AB, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- EMBO J (2004 Aug 4) 23:2972-81. Abstract/Full Text
- The nuclease domain of adeno-associated virus rep coordinates replication initiation using two distinct DNA recognition interfaces.
- Hickman AB, Ronning DR, Perez ZN, Kotin RM, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (2004 Feb 13) 13:403-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Solid state NMR reveals a pH-dependent antiparallel beta-sheet registry in fibrils formed by a beta-amyloid peptide.
- Petkova AT, Buntkowsky G, Dyda F, Leapman RD, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Mol Biol (2004 Jan 2) 335:247-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Two 14-3-3 binding motifs are required for stable association of Forkhead transcription factor FOXO4 with 14-3-3 proteins and inhibition of DNA binding.
- Obsil T, Ghirlando R, Anderson DE, Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Biochemistry (2003 Dec 30) 42:15264-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Core mutations switch monomeric protein GB1 into an intertwined tetramer.
- Kirsten Frank M, Dyda F, Dobrodumov A, Gronenborn AM.
- Nat Struct Biol (2002 Nov) 9:877-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural unity among viral origin binding proteins: crystal structure of the nuclease domain of adeno-associated virus Rep.
- Hickman AB, Ronning DR, Kotin RM, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (2002 Aug) 10:327-37. Abstract/Full Text
- 14-3-3 Proteins and photoneuroendocrine transduction: role in controlling the daily rhythm in melatonin.
- Klein DC, Ganguly S, Coon S, Weller JL, Obsil T, Hickman A, Dyda F.
- Biochem Soc Trans (2002 Aug) 30:365-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of the 14-3-3zeta:serotonin N-acetyltransferase complex. a role for scaffolding in enzyme regulation.
- Obsil T, Ghirlando R, Klein DC, Ganguly S, Dyda F.
- Cell (2001 Apr 20) 105:257-67. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024