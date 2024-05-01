Douglas Forrest, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Developmental Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Neuroscience
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Thyroid hormone-regulated chromatin landscape and transcriptional sensitivity of the pituitary gland.
- Cho YW, Fu Y, Huang CJ, Wu X, Ng L, Kelley KA, Vella KR, Berg AH, Hollenberg AN, Liu H, Forrest D.
- Commun Biol (2023 Dec 11) 6:1253. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional control of cone photoreceptor diversity by a thyroid hormone receptor.
- Aramaki M, Wu X, Liu H, Liu Y, Cho YW, Song M, Fu Y, Ng L, Forrest D.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Dec 6) 119:e2209884119. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid Hormone Deiodinases: Dynamic Switches in Developmental Transitions.
- Hernandez A, Martinez ME, Ng L, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2021 Aug 1) 162. Abstract/Full Text
- Emilin 2 promotes the mechanical gradient of the cochlear basilar membrane and resolution of frequencies in sound.
- Russell IJ, Lukashkina VA, Levic S, Cho YW, Lukashkin AN, Ng L, Forrest D.
- Sci Adv (2020 Jun) 6:eaba2634. Abstract/Full Text
- Making sense with thyroid hormone--the role of T(3) in auditory development.
- Ng L, Kelley MW, Forrest D.
- Nat Rev Endocrinol (2013 May) 9:296-307. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Biphasic expression of thyroid hormone receptor TRβ1 in mammalian retina and anterior ocular tissues.
- Ng L, Liu H, Liu Y, Forrest D.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2023) 14:1174600. Abstract/Full Text
- Noncoding Mutations in a Thyroid Hormone Receptor Gene That Impair Cone Photoreceptor Function.
- Liu H, Lu A, Kelley KA, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2023 Jan 9) 164. Abstract/Full Text
- An animal model for Pierpont syndrome: a mouse bearing the Tbl1xr1Y446C/Y446C mutation.
- Hu Y, Lauffer P, Stewart M, Codner G, Mayerl S, Heuer H, Ng L, Forrest D, van Trotsenburg P, Jongejan A, Fliers E, Hennekam R, Boelen A.
- Hum Mol Genet (2022 Aug 25) 31:2951-2963. Abstract/Full Text
- Cochlear Fibrocyte and Osteoblast Lineages Expressing Type 2 Deiodinase Identified with a Dio2CreERt2 Allele.
- Ng L, Liu Y, Liu H, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2021 Dec 1) 162. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid hormone signaling promotes hepatic lipogenesis through the transcription factor ChREBP.
- Mendoza A, Tang C, Choi J, Acuña M, Logan M, Martin AG, Al-Sowaimel L, Desai BN, Tenen DE, Jacobs C, Lyubetskaya A, Fu Y, Liu H, Tsai L, Cohen DE, Forrest D, Wilson AA, Hollenberg AN.
- Sci Signal (2021 Nov 16) 14:eabh3839. Abstract/Full Text
- A coregulator shift, rather than the canonical switch, underlies thyroid hormone action in the liver.
- Shabtai Y, Nagaraj NK, Batmanov K, Cho YW, Guan Y, Jiang C, Remsberg J, Forrest D, Lazar MA.
- Genes Dev (2021 Mar 1) 35:367-378. Abstract/Full Text
- Rorβ regulates selective axon-target innervation in the mammalian midbrain.
- Byun H, Lee HL, Liu H, Forrest D, Rudenko A, Kim IJ.
- Development (2019 Jul 22) 146. Abstract/Full Text
- Generation of Conditional Knockout Mice by Sequential Insertion of Two loxP Sites In Cis Using CRISPR/Cas9 and Single-Stranded DNA Oligonucleotides.
- Liu Y, Du Y, Xie W, Zhang F, Forrest D, Liu C.
- Methods Mol Biol (2019) 1874:191-210. Abstract/Full Text
- Deafness and loss of cochlear hair cells in the absence of thyroid hormone transporters Slc16a2 (Mct8) and Slc16a10 (Mct10).
- Sharlin DS, Ng L, Verrey F, Visser TJ, Liu Y, Olszewski RT, Hoa M, Heuer H, Forrest D.
- Sci Rep (2018 Mar 13) 8:4403. Abstract/Full Text
- Deletion of the Thyroid Hormone-Activating Type 2 Deiodinase Rescues Cone Photoreceptor Degeneration but Not Deafness in Mice Lacking Type 3 Deiodinase.
- Ng L, Liu H, St Germain DL, Hernandez A, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2017 Jun 1) 158:1999-2010. Abstract/Full Text
- Retinoid-Related Orphan Receptor β and Transcriptional Control of Neuronal Differentiation.
- Liu H, Aramaki M, Fu Y, Forrest D.
- Curr Top Dev Biol (2017) 125:227-255. Abstract/Full Text
- The Type 3 Deiodinase Is a Critical Determinant of Appropriate Thyroid Hormone Action in the Developing Testis.
- Martinez ME, Karaczyn A, Stohn JP, Donnelly WT, Croteau W, Peeters RP, Galton VA, Forrest D, St Germain D, Hernandez A.
- Endocrinology (2016 Mar) 157:1276-88. Abstract/Full Text
- Age-Related Hearing Loss and Degeneration of Cochlear Hair Cells in Mice Lacking Thyroid Hormone Receptor β1.
- Ng L, Cordas E, Wu X, Vella KR, Hollenberg AN, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2015 Oct) 156:3853-65. Abstract/Full Text
- The timecourse of apoptotic cell death during postnatal remodeling of the mouse cochlea and its premature onset by triiodothyronine (T3).
- Peeters RP, Ng L, Ma M, Forrest D.
- Mol Cell Endocrinol (2015 May 15) 407:1-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Feedback induction of a photoreceptor-specific isoform of retinoid-related orphan nuclear receptor β by the rod transcription factor NRL.
- Fu Y, Liu H, Ng L, Kim JW, Hao H, Swaroop A, Forrest D.
- J Biol Chem (2014 Nov 21) 289:32469-80. Abstract/Full Text
- American Thyroid Association Guide to investigating thyroid hormone economy and action in rodent and cell models.
- Bianco AC, Anderson G, Forrest D, Galton VA, Gereben B, Kim BW, Kopp PA, Liao XH, Obregon MJ, Peeters RP, Refetoff S, Sharlin DS, Simonides WS, Weiss RE, Williams GR, American Thyroid Association Task Force on Approaches and Strategies to Investigate Thyroid Hormone Economy and Action.
- Thyroid (2014 Jan) 24:88-168. Abstract/Full Text
- Cerebellar abnormalities in mice lacking type 3 deiodinase and partial reversal of phenotype by deletion of thyroid hormone receptor α1.
- Peeters RP, Hernandez A, Ng L, Ma M, Sharlin DS, Pandey M, Simonds WF, St Germain DL, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2013 Jan) 154:550-61. Abstract/Full Text
- An isoform of retinoid-related orphan receptor β directs differentiation of retinal amacrine and horizontal interneurons.
- Liu H, Kim SY, Fu Y, Wu X, Ng L, Swaroop A, Forrest D.
- Nat Commun (2013) 4:1813. Abstract/Full Text
- Minireview: the role of nuclear receptors in photoreceptor differentiation and disease.
- Forrest D, Swaroop A.
- Mol Endocrinol (2012 Jun) 26:905-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid hormone receptors control developmental maturation of the middle ear and the size of the ossicular bones.
- Cordas EA, Ng L, Hernandez A, Kaneshige M, Cheng SY, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2012 Mar) 153:1548-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Developmental and cell-specific expression of thyroid hormone transporters in the mouse cochlea.
- Sharlin DS, Visser TJ, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2011 Dec) 152:5053-64. Abstract/Full Text
- An intronic SNP in the thyroid hormone receptor β gene is associated with pituitary cell-specific over-expression of a mutant thyroid hormone receptor β2 (R338W) in the index case of pituitary-selective resistance to thyroid hormone.
- Alberobello AT, Congedo V, Liu H, Cochran C, Skarulis MC, Forrest D, Celi FS.
- J Transl Med (2011 Aug 26) 9:144. Abstract/Full Text
- Two transcription factors can direct three photoreceptor outcomes from rod precursor cells in mouse retinal development.
- Ng L, Lu A, Swaroop A, Sharlin DS, Swaroop A, Forrest D.
- J Neurosci (2011 Aug 3) 31:11118-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Type 3 deiodinase, a thyroid-hormone-inactivating enzyme, controls survival and maturation of cone photoreceptors.
- Ng L, Lyubarsky A, Nikonov SS, Ma M, Srinivas M, Kefas B, St Germain DL, Hernandez A, Pugh EN Jr, Forrest D.
- J Neurosci (2010 Mar 3) 30:3347-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Retinoid-related orphan nuclear receptor RORbeta is an early-acting factor in rod photoreceptor development.
- Jia L, Oh EC, Ng L, Srinivas M, Brooks M, Swaroop A, Forrest D.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Oct 13) 106:17534-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Retinoblastoma has properties of a cone precursor tumor and depends upon cone-specific MDM2 signaling.
- Xu XL, Fang Y, Lee TC, Forrest D, Gregory-Evans C, Almeida D, Liu A, Jhanwar SC, Abramson DH, Cobrinik D.
- Cell (2009 Jun 12) 137:1018-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Developmental expression of thyroid hormone receptor beta2 protein in cone photoreceptors in the mouse.
- Ng L, Ma M, Curran T, Forrest D.
- Neuroreport (2009 Apr 22) 20:627-31. Abstract/Full Text
- A protective role for type 3 deiodinase, a thyroid hormone-inactivating enzyme, in cochlear development and auditory function.
- Ng L, Hernandez A, He W, Ren T, Srinivas M, Ma M, Galton VA, St Germain DL, Forrest D.
- Endocrinology (2009 Apr) 150:1952-60. Abstract/Full Text
- NeuroD1 regulates expression of thyroid hormone receptor 2 and cone opsins in the developing mouse retina.
- Liu H, Etter P, Hayes S, Jones I, Nelson B, Hartman B, Forrest D, Reh TA.
- J Neurosci (2008 Jan 16) 28:749-56. Abstract/Full Text
- An intron control region differentially regulates expression of thyroid hormone receptor beta2 in the cochlea, pituitary, and cone photoreceptors.
- Jones I, Ng L, Liu H, Forrest D.
- Mol Endocrinol (2007 May) 21:1108-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of the blue opsin gene in cone photoreceptor development by retinoid-related orphan receptor beta.
- Srinivas M, Ng L, Liu H, Jia L, Forrest D.
- Mol Endocrinol (2006 Aug) 20:1728-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Making the gradient: thyroid hormone regulates cone opsin expression in the developing mouse retina.
- Roberts MR, Srinivas M, Forrest D, Morreale de Escobar G, Reh TA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2006 Apr 18) 103:6218-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Hearing loss and retarded cochlear development in mice lacking type 2 iodothyronine deiodinase.
- Ng L, Goodyear RJ, Woods CA, Schneider MJ, Diamond E, Richardson GP, Kelley MW, Germain DL, Galton VA, Forrest D.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2004 Mar 9) 101:3474-9. Abstract/Full Text
- An emilin family extracellular matrix protein identified in the cochlear basilar membrane.
- Amma LL, Goodyear R, Faris JS, Jones I, Ng L, Richardson G, Forrest D.
- Mol Cell Neurosci (2003 Jul) 23:460-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Neurodevelopmental control by thyroid hormone receptors.
- Forrest D, Reh TA, Rüsch A.
- Curr Opin Neurobiol (2002 Feb) 12:49-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Distinct tissue-specific roles for thyroid hormone receptors beta and alpha1 in regulation of type 1 deiodinase expression.
- Amma LL, Campos-Barros A, Wang Z, Vennström B, Forrest D.
- Mol Endocrinol (2001 Mar) 15:467-75. Abstract/Full Text
- A thyroid hormone receptor that is required for the development of green cone photoreceptors.
- Ng L, Hurley JB, Dierks B, Srinivas M, Saltó C, Vennström B, Reh TA, Forrest D.
- Nat Genet (2001 Jan) 27:94-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Type 2 iodothyronine deiodinase expression in the cochlea before the onset of hearing.
- Campos-Barros A, Amma LL, Faris JS, Shailam R, Kelley MW, Forrest D.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Feb 1) 97:1287-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Functions of thyroid hormone receptors in mice.
- Forrest D, Vennström B.
- Thyroid (2000 Jan) 10:41-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Mice devoid of all known thyroid hormone receptors are viable but exhibit disorders of the pituitary-thyroid axis, growth, and bone maturation.
- Göthe S, Wang Z, Ng L, Kindblom JM, Barros AC, Ohlsson C, Vennström B, Forrest D.
- Genes Dev (1999 May 15) 13:1329-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid hormone receptors in chick retinal development: differential expression of mRNAs for alpha and N-terminal variant beta receptors.
- Sjöberg M, Vennström B, Forrest D.
- Development (1992 Jan) 114:39-47. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed May 2024