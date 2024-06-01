Publications

Martin Gellert, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Section Chief: Molecular Genetics Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Chromosome Biology, Immunology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
- How mouse RAG recombinase avoids DNA transposition.
- Chen X, Cui Y, Wang H, Zhou ZH, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2020 Feb) 27:127-133. Abstract/Full Text
- Cutting antiparallel DNA strands in a single active site.
- Chen X, Cui Y, Best RB, Wang H, Zhou ZH, Yang W, Gellert M.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2020 Feb) 27:119-126. Abstract/Full Text
- Cracking the DNA Code for V(D)J Recombination.
- Kim MS, Chuenchor W, Chen X, Cui Y, Zhang X, Zhou ZH, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Mol Cell (2018 Apr 19) 70:358-370.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- Initial stages of V(D)J recombination: the organization of RAG1/2 and RSS DNA in the postcleavage complex.
- Grundy GJ, Ramón-Maiques S, Dimitriadis EK, Kotova S, Biertümpfel C, Heymann JB, Steven AC, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Mol Cell (2009 Jul 31) 35:217-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of the V(D)J recombinase RAG1-RAG2.
- Kim MS, Lapkouski M, Yang W, Gellert M.
- Nature (2015 Feb 26) 518:507-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanism of mismatch recognition revealed by human MutSβ bound to unpaired DNA loops.
- Gupta S, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2011 Dec 18) 19:72-8. Abstract/Full Text
- High resolution analysis of the chromatin landscape of the IgE switch region in human B cells.
- Dayal S, Nedbal J, Hobson P, Cooper AM, Gould HJ, Gellert M, Felsenfeld G, Fear DJ.
- PLoS One (2011) 6:e24571. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoinhibition of DNA cleavage mediated by RAG1 and RAG2 is overcome by an epigenetic signal in V(D)J recombination.
- Grundy GJ, Yang W, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Dec 28) 107:22487-92. Abstract/Full Text
- An activation-induced cytidine deaminase-independent mechanism of secondary VH gene rearrangement in preimmune human B cells.
- Longo NS, Grundy GJ, Lee J, Gellert M, Lipsky PE.
- J Immunol (2008 Dec 1) 181:7825-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Requirements for DNA hairpin formation by RAG1/2.
- Grundy GJ, Hesse JE, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Feb 27) 104:3078-83. Abstract/Full Text
- The taming of a transposon: V(D)J recombination and the immune system.
- Jones JM, Gellert M.
- Immunol Rev (2004 Aug) 200:233-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoubiquitylation of the V(D)J recombinase protein RAG1.
- Jones JM, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2003 Dec 23) 100:15446-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Tetramerization and DNA ligase IV interaction of the DNA double-strand break repair protein XRCC4 are mutually exclusive.
- Modesti M, Junop MS, Ghirlando R, van de Rakt M, Gellert M, Yang W, Kanaar R.
- J Mol Biol (2003 Nov 21) 334:215-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Inverse transposition by the RAG1 and RAG2 proteins: role reversal of donor and target DNA.
- Shih IH, Melek M, Jayaratne ND, Gellert M.
- EMBO J (2002 Dec 2) 21:6625-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Ordered assembly of the V(D)J synaptic complex ensures accurate recombination.
- Jones JM, Gellert M.
- EMBO J (2002 Aug 1) 21:4162-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of HIV integrase inhibitors on the RAG1/2 recombinase.
- Melek M, Jones JM, O'Dea MH, Pais G, Burke TR Jr, Pommier Y, Neamati N, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Jan 8) 99:134-7. Abstract/Full Text
- V(D)J recombination: RAG proteins, repair factors, and regulation.
- Gellert M.
- Annu Rev Biochem (2002) 71:101-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Intermediates in V(D)J recombination: a stable RAG1/2 complex sequesters cleaved RSS ends.
- Jones JM, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2001 Nov 6) 98:12926-31. Abstract/Full Text
- A Ku bridge over broken DNA.
- Jones JM, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Structure (2001 Oct) 9:881-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct DNA binding by Brca1.
- Paull TT, Cortez D, Bowers B, Elledge SJ, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2001 May 22) 98:6086-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of the Xrcc4 DNA repair protein and implications for end joining.
- Junop MS, Modesti M, Guarné A, Ghirlando R, Gellert M, Yang W.
- EMBO J (2000 Nov 15) 19:5962-70. Abstract/Full Text
- RAG1/2-mediated resolution of transposition intermediates: two pathways and possible consequences.
- Melek M, Gellert M.
- Cell (2000 Jun 9) 101:625-33. Abstract/Full Text
- A mechanistic basis for Mre11-directed DNA joining at microhomologies.
- Paull TT, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Jun 6) 97:6409-14. Abstract/Full Text
- New guardians of the genome.
- Roth DB, Gellert M.
- Nature (2000 Apr 20) 404:823-5. Abstract/Full Text
- A critical role for histone H2AX in recruitment of repair factors to nuclear foci after DNA damage.
- Paull TT, Rogakou EP, Yamazaki V, Kirchgessner CU, Gellert M, Bonner WM.
- Curr Biol (2000 Jul 27-Aug 10) 10:886-95. Abstract/Full Text
- Nbs1 potentiates ATP-driven DNA unwinding and endonuclease cleavage by the Mre11/Rad50 complex.
- Paull TT, Gellert M.
- Genes Dev (1999 May 15) 13:1276-88. Abstract/Full Text
- Interactions of CcdB with DNA gyrase. Inactivation of Gyra, poisoning of the gyrase-DNA complex, and the antidote action of CcdA.
- Bahassi EM, O'Dea MH, Allali N, Messens J, Gellert M, Couturier M.
- J Biol Chem (1999 Apr 16) 274:10936-44. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA binding of Xrcc4 protein is associated with V(D)J recombination but not with stimulation of DNA ligase IV activity.
- Modesti M, Hesse JE, Gellert M.
- EMBO J (1999 Apr 1) 18:2008-18. Abstract/Full Text
- V(D)J recombination: links to transposition and double-strand break repair.
- Gellert M, Hesse JE, Hiom K, Melek M, Modesti M, Paull TT, Ramsden DA, van Gent DC.
- Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol (1999) 64:161-7. Abstract/Full Text
