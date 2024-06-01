U.S. flag

Martin Gellert, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Martin Gellert.
Section Chief: Molecular Genetics Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Chromosome Biology, Immunology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

How mouse RAG recombinase avoids DNA transposition.
Chen X, Cui Y, Wang H, Zhou ZH, Gellert M, Yang W.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2020 Feb) 27:127-133. Abstract/Full Text
Cutting antiparallel DNA strands in a single active site.
Chen X, Cui Y, Best RB, Wang H, Zhou ZH, Yang W, Gellert M.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2020 Feb) 27:119-126. Abstract/Full Text
Cracking the DNA Code for V(D)J Recombination.
Kim MS, Chuenchor W, Chen X, Cui Y, Zhang X, Zhou ZH, Gellert M, Yang W.
Mol Cell (2018 Apr 19) 70:358-370.e4. Abstract/Full Text
Initial stages of V(D)J recombination: the organization of RAG1/2 and RSS DNA in the postcleavage complex.
Grundy GJ, Ramón-Maiques S, Dimitriadis EK, Kotova S, Biertümpfel C, Heymann JB, Steven AC, Gellert M, Yang W.
Mol Cell (2009 Jul 31) 35:217-27. Abstract/Full Text
Crystal structure of the V(D)J recombinase RAG1-RAG2.
Kim MS, Lapkouski M, Yang W, Gellert M.
Nature (2015 Feb 26) 518:507-11. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Mechanism of mismatch recognition revealed by human MutSβ bound to unpaired DNA loops.
Gupta S, Gellert M, Yang W.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2011 Dec 18) 19:72-8. Abstract/Full Text
High resolution analysis of the chromatin landscape of the IgE switch region in human B cells.
Dayal S, Nedbal J, Hobson P, Cooper AM, Gould HJ, Gellert M, Felsenfeld G, Fear DJ.
PLoS One (2011) 6:e24571. Abstract/Full Text
Autoinhibition of DNA cleavage mediated by RAG1 and RAG2 is overcome by an epigenetic signal in V(D)J recombination.
Grundy GJ, Yang W, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Dec 28) 107:22487-92. Abstract/Full Text
An activation-induced cytidine deaminase-independent mechanism of secondary VH gene rearrangement in preimmune human B cells.
Longo NS, Grundy GJ, Lee J, Gellert M, Lipsky PE.
J Immunol (2008 Dec 1) 181:7825-34. Abstract/Full Text
Requirements for DNA hairpin formation by RAG1/2.
Grundy GJ, Hesse JE, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Feb 27) 104:3078-83. Abstract/Full Text
The taming of a transposon: V(D)J recombination and the immune system.
Jones JM, Gellert M.
Immunol Rev (2004 Aug) 200:233-48. Abstract/Full Text
Autoubiquitylation of the V(D)J recombinase protein RAG1.
Jones JM, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2003 Dec 23) 100:15446-51. Abstract/Full Text
Tetramerization and DNA ligase IV interaction of the DNA double-strand break repair protein XRCC4 are mutually exclusive.
Modesti M, Junop MS, Ghirlando R, van de Rakt M, Gellert M, Yang W, Kanaar R.
J Mol Biol (2003 Nov 21) 334:215-28. Abstract/Full Text
Inverse transposition by the RAG1 and RAG2 proteins: role reversal of donor and target DNA.
Shih IH, Melek M, Jayaratne ND, Gellert M.
EMBO J (2002 Dec 2) 21:6625-33. Abstract/Full Text
Ordered assembly of the V(D)J synaptic complex ensures accurate recombination.
Jones JM, Gellert M.
EMBO J (2002 Aug 1) 21:4162-71. Abstract/Full Text
Effect of HIV integrase inhibitors on the RAG1/2 recombinase.
Melek M, Jones JM, O'Dea MH, Pais G, Burke TR Jr, Pommier Y, Neamati N, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Jan 8) 99:134-7. Abstract/Full Text
V(D)J recombination: RAG proteins, repair factors, and regulation.
Gellert M.
Annu Rev Biochem (2002) 71:101-32. Abstract/Full Text
Intermediates in V(D)J recombination: a stable RAG1/2 complex sequesters cleaved RSS ends.
Jones JM, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2001 Nov 6) 98:12926-31. Abstract/Full Text
A Ku bridge over broken DNA.
Jones JM, Gellert M, Yang W.
Structure (2001 Oct) 9:881-4. Abstract/Full Text
Direct DNA binding by Brca1.
Paull TT, Cortez D, Bowers B, Elledge SJ, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2001 May 22) 98:6086-91. Abstract/Full Text
Crystal structure of the Xrcc4 DNA repair protein and implications for end joining.
Junop MS, Modesti M, Guarné A, Ghirlando R, Gellert M, Yang W.
EMBO J (2000 Nov 15) 19:5962-70. Abstract/Full Text
RAG1/2-mediated resolution of transposition intermediates: two pathways and possible consequences.
Melek M, Gellert M.
Cell (2000 Jun 9) 101:625-33. Abstract/Full Text
A mechanistic basis for Mre11-directed DNA joining at microhomologies.
Paull TT, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Jun 6) 97:6409-14. Abstract/Full Text
New guardians of the genome.
Roth DB, Gellert M.
Nature (2000 Apr 20) 404:823-5. Abstract/Full Text
A critical role for histone H2AX in recruitment of repair factors to nuclear foci after DNA damage.
Paull TT, Rogakou EP, Yamazaki V, Kirchgessner CU, Gellert M, Bonner WM.
Curr Biol (2000 Jul 27-Aug 10) 10:886-95. Abstract/Full Text
Nbs1 potentiates ATP-driven DNA unwinding and endonuclease cleavage by the Mre11/Rad50 complex.
Paull TT, Gellert M.
Genes Dev (1999 May 15) 13:1276-88. Abstract/Full Text
Interactions of CcdB with DNA gyrase. Inactivation of Gyra, poisoning of the gyrase-DNA complex, and the antidote action of CcdA.
Bahassi EM, O'Dea MH, Allali N, Messens J, Gellert M, Couturier M.
J Biol Chem (1999 Apr 16) 274:10936-44. Abstract/Full Text
DNA binding of Xrcc4 protein is associated with V(D)J recombination but not with stimulation of DNA ligase IV activity.
Modesti M, Hesse JE, Gellert M.
EMBO J (1999 Apr 1) 18:2008-18. Abstract/Full Text
V(D)J recombination: links to transposition and double-strand break repair.
Gellert M, Hesse JE, Hiom K, Melek M, Modesti M, Paull TT, Ramsden DA, van Gent DC.
Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol (1999) 64:161-7. Abstract/Full Text
