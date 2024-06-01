Rodolfo Ghirlando, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
- Distinct Structures and Dynamics of Chromatosomes with Different Human Linker Histone Isoforms.
- Zhou BR, Feng H, Kale S, Fox T, Khant H, de Val N, Ghirlando R, Panchenko AR, Bai Y.
- Mol Cell (2021 Jan 7) 81:166-182.e6. Abstract/Full Text
- Structures of ISCth4 transpososomes reveal the role of asymmetry in copy-out/paste-in DNA transposition.
- Kosek D, Hickman AB, Ghirlando R, He S, Dyda F.
- EMBO J (2021 Jan 4) 40:e105666. Abstract/Full Text
- Allosteric control of hemoglobin S fiber formation by oxygen and its relation to the pathophysiology of sickle cell disease.
- Henry ER, Cellmer T, Dunkelberger EB, Metaferia B, Hofrichter J, Li Q, Ostrowski D, Ghirlando R, Louis JM, Moutereau S, Galactéros F, Thein SL, Bartolucci P, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2020 Jun 30) 117:15018-15027. Abstract/Full Text
- Abrogation of prenucleation, transient oligomerization of the Huntingtin exon 1 protein by human profilin I.
- Ceccon A, Tugarinov V, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2020 Mar 17) 117:5844-5852. Abstract/Full Text
- Biochemical and structural analyses reveal that the tumor suppressor neurofibromin (NF1) forms a high-affinity dimer.
- Sherekar M, Han SW, Ghirlando R, Messing S, Drew M, Rabara D, Waybright T, Juneja P, O'Neill H, Stanley CB, Bhowmik D, Ramanathan A, Subramaniam S, Nissley DV, Gillette W, McCormick F, Esposito D.
- J Biol Chem (2020 Jan 24) 295:1105-1119. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing transient excited states of the bacterial cell division regulator MinE by relaxation dispersion NMR spectroscopy.
- Cai M, Huang Y, Shen Y, Li M, Mizuuchi M, Ghirlando R, Mizuuchi K, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Dec 17) 116:25446-25455. Abstract/Full Text
- Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly.
- Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text
- Bismaleimide cross-linked anthrax toxin forms functional octamers with high specificity in tumor targeting.
- Fischer ES, Campbell WA 4th, Liu S, Ghirlando R, Fattah RJ, Bugge TH, Leppla SH.
- Protein Sci (2019 Jun) 28:1059-1070. Abstract/Full Text
- KRAS Prenylation Is Required for Bivalent Binding with Calmodulin in a Nucleotide-Independent Manner.
- Agamasu C, Ghirlando R, Taylor T, Messing S, Tran TH, Bindu L, Tonelli M, Nissley DV, McCormick F, Stephen AG.
- Biophys J (2019 Mar 19) 116:1049-1063. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular architecture of a cylindrical self-assembly at human centrosomes.
- Kim TS, Zhang L, Il Ahn J, Meng L, Chen Y, Lee E, Bang JK, Lim JM, Ghirlando R, Fan L, Wang YX, Kim BY, Park JE, Lee KS.
- Nat Commun (2019 Mar 11) 10:1151. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing initial transient oligomerization events facilitating Huntingtin fibril nucleation at atomic resolution by relaxation-based NMR.
- Kotler SA, Tugarinov V, Schmidt T, Ceccon A, Libich DS, Ghirlando R, Schwieters CD, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Feb 26) 116:3562-3571. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing the mechanism of inhibition of amyloid-β(1-42)-induced neurotoxicity by the chaperonin GroEL.
- Wälti MA, Steiner J, Meng F, Chung HS, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Tugarinov V, Nath A, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Dec 18) 115:E11924-E11932. Abstract/Full Text
- Revisit of Reconstituted 30-nm Nucleosome Arrays Reveals an Ensemble of Dynamic Structures.
- Zhou BR, Jiang J, Ghirlando R, Norouzi D, Sathish Yadav KN, Feng H, Wang R, Zhang P, Zhurkin V, Bai Y.
- J Mol Biol (2018 Sep 14) 430:3093-3110. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural mechanisms of centromeric nucleosome recognition by the kinetochore protein CENP-N.
- Chittori S, Hong J, Saunders H, Feng H, Ghirlando R, Kelly AE, Bai Y, Subramaniam S.
- Science (2018 Jan 19) 359:339-343. Abstract/Full Text
- Tilted, Uninterrupted, Monomeric HIV-1 gp41 Transmembrane Helix from Residual Dipolar Couplings.
- Chiliveri SC, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Baber JL, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2018 Jan 10) 140:34-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical and Biophysical Approaches for Complete Characterization of Lectin-Carbohydrate Interactions.
- Lusvarghi S, Ghirlando R, Davison JR, Bewley CA.
- Methods Enzymol (2018) 598:3-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular basis of CENP-C association with the CENP-A nucleosome at yeast centromeres.
- Xiao H, Wang F, Wisniewski J, Shaytan AK, Ghirlando R, FitzGerald PC, Huang Y, Wei D, Li S, Landsman D, Panchenko AR, Wu C.
- Genes Dev (2017 Oct 1) 31:1958-1972. Abstract/Full Text
- Sirt1 carboxyl-domain is an ATP-repressible domain that is transferrable to other proteins.
- Kang H, Oka S, Lee DY, Park J, Aponte AM, Jung YS, Bitterman J, Zhai P, He Y, Kooshapur H, Ghirlando R, Tjandra N, Lee SB, Kim MK, Sadoshima J, Chung JH.
- Nat Commun (2017 May 15) 8:15560. Abstract/Full Text
- The DnaK Chaperone Uses Different Mechanisms To Promote and Inhibit Replication of Vibrio cholerae Chromosome 2.
- Jha JK, Li M, Ghirlando R, Miller Jenkins LM, Wlodawer A, Chattoraj D.
- mBio (2017 Apr 18) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Confinement and Stabilization of Fyn SH3 Folding Intermediate Mimetics within the Cavity of the Chaperonin GroEL Demonstrated by Relaxation-Based NMR.
- Libich DS, Tugarinov V, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- Biochemistry (2017 Feb 21) 56:903-906. Abstract/Full Text
- Cryo-EM structures and atomic model of the HIV-1 strand transfer complex intasome.
- Passos DO, Li M, Yang R, Rebensburg SV, Ghirlando R, Jeon Y, Shkriabai N, Kvaratskhelia M, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Science (2017 Jan 6) 355:89-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding Site Geometry and Subdomain Valency Control Effects of Neutralizing Lectins on HIV-1 Viral Particles.
- Lusvarghi S, Lohith K, Morin-Leisk J, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Bewley CA.
- ACS Infect Dis (2016 Nov 11) 2:882-891. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of recognition of farnesylated and methylated KRAS4b by PDEδ.
- Dharmaiah S, Bindu L, Tran TH, Gillette WK, Frank PH, Ghirlando R, Nissley DV, Esposito D, McCormick F, Stephen AG, Simanshu DK.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2016 Nov 1) 113:E6766-E6775. Abstract/Full Text
- Transient HIV-1 Gag-protease interactions revealed by paramagnetic NMR suggest origins of compensatory drug resistance mutations.
- Deshmukh L, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2016 Nov 1) 113:12456-12461. Abstract/Full Text
- A Small Number of Residues Can Determine if Linker Histones Are Bound On or Off Dyad in the Chromatosome.
- Zhou BR, Feng H, Ghirlando R, Li S, Schwieters CD, Bai Y.
- J Mol Biol (2016 Oct 9) 428:3948-3959. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative Resolution of Monomer-Dimer Populations by Inversion Modulated DEER EPR Spectroscopy.
- Schmidt T, Ghirlando R, Baber J, Clore GM.
- Chemphyschem (2016 Oct 5) 17:2987-2991. Abstract/Full Text
- Insights into the Conformation of the Membrane Proximal Regions Critical to the Trimerization of the HIV-1 gp41 Ectodomain Bound to Dodecyl Phosphocholine Micelles.
- Louis JM, Baber JL, Ghirlando R, Aniana A, Bax A, Roche J.
- PLoS One (2016) 11:e0160597. Abstract/Full Text
- CTCF: making the right connections.
- Ghirlando R, Felsenfeld G.
- Genes Dev (2016 Apr 15) 30:881-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Enrichment and characterization of ferritin for nanomaterial applications.
- Ghirlando R, Mutskova R, Schwartz C.
- Nanotechnology (2016 Jan 29) 27:045102. Abstract/Full Text
- Farnesylated and methylated KRAS4b: high yield production of protein suitable for biophysical studies of prenylated protein-lipid interactions.
- Gillette WK, Esposito D, Abreu Blanco M, Alexander P, Bindu L, Bittner C, Chertov O, Frank PH, Grose C, Jones JE, Meng Z, Perkins S, Van Q, Ghirlando R, Fivash M, Nissley DV, McCormick F, Holderfield M, Stephen AG.
- Sci Rep (2015 Nov 2) 5:15916. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural Mechanisms of Nucleosome Recognition by Linker Histones.
- Zhou BR, Jiang J, Feng H, Ghirlando R, Xiao TS, Bai Y.
- Mol Cell (2015 Aug 20) 59:628-38. Abstract/Full Text
- G Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinase 2 (GRK2) and 5 (GRK5) Exhibit Selective Phosphorylation of the Neurotensin Receptor in Vitro.
- Inagaki S, Ghirlando R, Vishnivetskiy SA, Homan KT, White JF, Tesmer JJ, Gurevich VV, Grisshammer R.
- Biochemistry (2015 Jul 21) 54:4320-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Successive Stages of Amyloid-β Self-Assembly Characterized by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance with Dynamic Nuclear Polarization.
- Potapov A, Yau WM, Ghirlando R, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2015 Jul 1) 137:8294-307. Abstract/Full Text
- A multilaboratory comparison of calibration accuracy and the performance of external references in analytical ultracentrifugation.
- Zhao H, Ghirlando R, Alfonso C, Arisaka F, Attali I, Bain DL, Bakhtina MM, Becker DF, Bedwell GJ, Bekdemir A, Besong TM, Birck C, Brautigam CA, Brennerman W, Byron O, Bzowska A, Chaires JB, Chaton CT, Cölfen H, Connaghan KD, Crowley KA, Curth U, Daviter T, Dean WL, Díez AI, Ebel C, Eckert DM, Eisele LE, Eisenstein E, England P, Escalante C, Fagan JA, Fairman R, Finn RM, Fischle W, de la Torre JG, Gor J, Gustafsson H, Hall D, Harding SE, Cifre JG, Herr AB, Howell EE, Isaac RS, Jao SC, Jose D, Kim SJ, Kokona B, Kornblatt JA, Kosek D, Krayukhina E, Krzizike D, Kusznir EA, Kwon H, Larson A, Laue TM, Le Roy A, Leech AP, Lilie H, Luger K, Luque-Ortega JR, Ma J, May CA, Maynard EL, Modrak-Wojcik A, Mok YF, Mücke N, Nagel-Steger L, Narlikar GJ, Noda M, Nourse A, Obsil T, Park CK, Park JK, Pawelek PD, Perdue EE, Perkins SJ, Perugini MA, Peterson CL, Peverelli MG, Piszczek G, Prag G, Prevelige PE, Raynal BD, Rezabkova L, Richter K, Ringel AE, Rosenberg R, Rowe AJ, Rufer AC, Scott DJ, Seravalli JG, Solovyova AS, Song R, Staunton D, Stoddard C, Stott K, Strauss HM, Streicher WW, Sumida JP, Swygert SG, Szczepanowski RH, Tessmer I, Toth RT 4th, Tripathy A, Uchiyama S, Uebel SF, Unzai S, Gruber AV, von Hippel PH, Wandrey C, Wang SH, Weitzel SE, Wielgus-Kutrowska B, Wolberger C, Wolff M, Wright E, Wu YS, Wubben JM, Schuck P.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0126420. Abstract/Full Text
- Glycopeptide mimetics recapitulate high-mannose-type oligosaccharide binding and function.
- Lusvarghi S, Ghirlando R, Wong CH, Bewley CA.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2015 May 4) 54:5603-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Complete dissociation of the HIV-1 gp41 ectodomain and membrane proximal regions upon phospholipid binding.
- Roche J, Louis JM, Aniana A, Ghirlando R, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2015 Apr) 61:235-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformation and dynamics of the Gag polyprotein of the human immunodeficiency virus 1 studied by NMR spectroscopy.
- Deshmukh L, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2015 Mar 17) 112:3374-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The catalytic subunit of the SWR1 remodeler is a histone chaperone for the H2A.Z-H2B dimer.
- Hong J, Feng H, Wang F, Ranjan A, Chen J, Jiang J, Ghirlando R, Xiao TS, Wu C, Bai Y.
- Mol Cell (2014 Feb 6) 53:498-505. Abstract/Full Text
- Investigation of the structure and dynamics of the capsid-spacer peptide 1-nucleocapsid fragment of the HIV-1 gag polyprotein by solution NMR spectroscopy.
- Deshmukh L, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2014 Jan 20) 53:1025-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Initiator protein dimerization plays a key role in replication control of Vibrio cholerae chromosome 2.
- Jha JK, Ghirlando R, Chattoraj DK.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2014) 42:10538-49. Abstract/Full Text
- Physical chemistry of nucleic acids and their complexes.
- Ghirlando R, Felsenfeld G.
- Biopolymers (2013 Dec) 99:910-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Complexes of neutralizing and non-neutralizing affinity matured Fabs with a mimetic of the internal trimeric coiled-coil of HIV-1 gp41.
- Gustchina E, Li M, Ghirlando R, Schuck P, Louis JM, Pierson J, Rao P, Subramaniam S, Gustchina A, Clore GM, Wlodawer A.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e78187. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure and dynamics of full-length HIV-1 capsid protein in solution.
- Deshmukh L, Schwieters CD, Grishaev A, Ghirlando R, Baber JL, Clore GM.
- J Am Chem Soc (2013 Oct 30) 135:16133-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Improving the thermal, radial, and temporal accuracy of the analytical ultracentrifuge through external references.
- Ghirlando R, Balbo A, Piszczek G, Brown PH, Lewis MS, Brautigam CA, Schuck P, Zhao H.
- Anal Biochem (2013 Sep 1) 440:81-95. Abstract/Full Text
- A conserved mechanism for centromeric nucleosome recognition by centromere protein CENP-C.
- Kato H, Jiang J, Zhou BR, Rozendaal M, Feng H, Ghirlando R, Xiao TS, Straight AF, Bai Y.
- Science (2013 May 31) 340:1110-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin structure outside and inside the nucleus.
- Ghirlando R, Felsenfeld G.
- Biopolymers (2013 Apr) 99:225-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Biophysical characterization of membrane proteins in nanodiscs.
- Inagaki S, Ghirlando R, Grisshammer R.
- Methods (2013 Mar) 59:287-300. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of functionally conserved regions in the structure of the chaperone/CenH3/H4 complex.
- Hong J, Feng H, Zhou Z, Ghirlando R, Bai Y.
- J Mol Biol (2013 Feb 8) 425:536-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Overview of current methods in sedimentation velocity and sedimentation equilibrium analytical ultracentrifugation.
- Zhao H, Brautigam CA, Ghirlando R, Schuck P.
- Curr Protoc Protein Sci (2013 Feb) Chapter 20:Unit20.12. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for enzyme I inhibition by α-ketoglutarate.
- Venditti V, Ghirlando R, Clore GM.
- ACS Chem Biol (2013) 8:1232-40. Abstract/Full Text
