Kimberlea Gibbs, MPH, RDN

Responsibilities & Activities

I carry out portfolio analyses to support both internal and external queries and reporting while working with DEA staff in developing DK-wide reports. I also provide presentation materials (graphs, tables, analyses, PowerPoint) to support presentations to the NIDDK Advisory Council and other groups. I assist in the organization and maintenance of DDN documents (SharePoint, other file systems) and maintain nutrition expertise and serve as a point of contact in DDN for questions related to program policies and procedures related to grant awards. Lastly, I serve as a point of contact for program officials in development, tracking grant milestones and tracking announcements and FOAs, as well as managing special funding/supplement requests.

Committees & Working Groups