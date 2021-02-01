Responsibilities & Activities

Ms. Elise Goodwin serves as the Deputy Executive Officer (EO) for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH). Working in concert with the Executive Officer, Ms. Goodwin provides strategic leadership, direction, oversight and consultation on critical business and management operations, in support of the Institute’s administrative infrastructure and functions. Ms. Goodwin’s federal career spans 28 years during which time she has made a name for herself for her collaborative style, skill in leadership and her technical expertise. Since joining NIH in 1992, she has taken on progressively challenging roles that have included serving as an Administrative Officer, and Deputy Chief and Chief of the NIDDK Intramural Administrative Management Branch. Ms. Goodwin has led multiple NIH and HHS committees and initiatives that have contributed to the strengthening of programs and administrative communities and was hand-picked to lead a department wide ReImagineHHS Maximize Talent Employee Engagement team, with a primary focus on improving employee recognition. Ms. Goodwin received a bachelor's degree in family studies from the University of Maryland and is a graduate of the NIH Senior Leadership Program.

Committees & Working Groups