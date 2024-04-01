Irina V. Gopich, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Computational Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Kinetics of diffusion-influenced multisite phosphorylation with enzyme reactivation.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- Biopolymers (2024 Jan) 115:e23533. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule FRET and molecular diffusion analysis characterize stable oligomers of amyloid-β 42 of extremely low population.
- Meng F, Kim JY, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- PNAS Nexus (2023 Aug) 2:pgad253. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of photon trajectories from diffusing single molecules.
- Gopich IV, Kim JY, Chung HS.
- J Chem Phys (2023 Jul 14) 159. Abstract/Full Text
- FRET-based dynamic structural biology: Challenges, perspectives and an appeal for open-science practices.
- Lerner E, Barth A, Hendrix J, Ambrose B, Birkedal V, Blanchard SC, Börner R, Sung Chung H, Cordes T, Craggs TD, Deniz AA, Diao J, Fei J, Gonzalez RL, Gopich IV, Ha T, Hanke CA, Haran G, Hatzakis NS, Hohng S, Hong SC, Hugel T, Ingargiola A, Joo C, Kapanidis AN, Kim HD, Laurence T, Lee NK, Lee TH, Lemke EA, Margeat E, Michaelis J, Michalet X, Myong S, Nettels D, Peulen TO, Ploetz E, Razvag Y, Robb NC, Schuler B, Soleimaninejad H, Tang C, Vafabakhsh R, Lamb DC, Seidel CA, Weiss S.
- Elife (2021 Mar 29) 10. Abstract/Full Text
- Cluster Channeling in Cascade Reactions.
- Gopich IV.
- J Phys Chem B (2021 Mar 4) 125:2061-2073. Abstract/Full Text
- Fast three-color single-molecule FRET using statistical inference.
- Yoo J, Kim JY, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jul 3) 11:3336. Abstract/Full Text
- Multisite reversible association in membranes and solutions: From non-Markovian to Markovian kinetics.
- Gopich IV.
- J Chem Phys (2020 Mar 14) 152:104101. Abstract/Full Text
- Diffusion-induced competitive two-site binding.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Chem Phys (2019 Mar 7) 150:094104. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory of Diffusion-Influenced Reaction Networks.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11338-11354. Abstract/Full Text
- Three-Color Single-Molecule FRET and Fluorescence Lifetime Analysis of Fast Protein Folding.
- Yoo J, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11702-11720. Abstract/Full Text
- Oligomerization of the tetramerization domain of p53 probed by two- and three-color single-molecule FRET.
- Chung HS, Meng F, Kim JY, McHale K, Gopich IV, Louis JM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Aug 15) 114:E6812-E6821. Abstract/Full Text
- Reversible Stochastically Gated Diffusion-Influenced Reactions.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2016 Aug 25) 120:8080-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of Fluorescence Lifetime and Energy Transfer Efficiency in Single-Molecule Photon Trajectories of Fast-Folding Proteins.
- Chung HS, Louis JM, Gopich IV.
- J Phys Chem B (2016 Feb 4) 120:680-99. Abstract/Full Text
- Influence of diffusion on the kinetics of multisite phosphorylation.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- Protein Sci (2016 Jan) 25:244-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Accuracy of maximum likelihood estimates of a two-state model in single-molecule FRET.
- Gopich IV.
- J Chem Phys (2015 Jan 21) 142:034110. Abstract/Full Text
- Fast single-molecule FRET spectroscopy: theory and experiment.
- Chung HS, Gopich IV.
- Phys Chem Chem Phys (2014 Sep 21) 16:18644-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Diffusion modifies the connectivity of kinetic schemes for multisite binding and catalysis.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Dec 3) 110:19784-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory of the energy transfer efficiency and fluorescence lifetime distribution in single-molecule FRET.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 May 15) 109:7747-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Extracting rate coefficients from single-molecule photon trajectories and FRET efficiency histograms for a fast-folding protein.
- Chung HS, Gopich IV, McHale K, Cellmer T, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- J Phys Chem A (2011 Apr 28) 115:3642-56. Abstract/Full Text
- FRET efficiency distributions of multistate single molecules.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2010 Nov 25) 114:15221-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein dynamics from single-molecule fluorescence intensity correlation functions.
- Gopich IV, Nettels D, Schuler B, Szabo A.
- J Chem Phys (2009 Sep 7) 131:095102. Abstract/Full Text
- Decoding the pattern of photon colors in single-molecule FRET.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2009 Aug 6) 113:10965-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Concentration effects in "single-molecule" spectroscopy.
- Gopich IV.
- J Phys Chem B (2008 May 15) 112:6214-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of flexibility and cis residues in single-molecule FRET studies of polyproline.
- Best RB, Merchant KA, Gopich IV, Schuler B, Bax A, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Nov 27) 104:18964-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule FRET with diffusion and conformational dynamics.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2007 Nov 8) 111:12925-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Ultrafast dynamics of protein collapse from single-molecule photon statistics.
- Nettels D, Gopich IV, Hoffmann A, Schuler B.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Feb 20) 104:2655-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterizing the unfolded states of proteins using single-molecule FRET spectroscopy and molecular simulations.
- Merchant KA, Best RB, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Jan 30) 104:1528-33. Abstract/Full Text
- When does the Michaelis-Menten equation hold for fluctuating enzymes?
- Min W, Gopich IV, English BP, Kou SC, Xie XS, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2006 Oct 19) 110:20093-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory of the statistics of kinetic transitions with application to single-molecule enzyme catalysis.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Chem Phys (2006 Apr 21) 124:154712. Abstract/Full Text
- Photon counting histograms for diffusing fluorophores.
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2005 Sep 22) 109:17683-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Fluorophore-quencher distance correlation functions from single-molecule photon arrival trajectories.
- Gopich I, Szabo A.
- J Phys Chem B (2005 Apr 14) 109:6845-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory of photon statistics in single-molecule Förster resonance energy transfer.
- Gopich I, Szabo A.
- J Chem Phys (2005 Jan 1) 122:14707. Abstract/Full Text
- Influence of diffusion on the kinetics of excited-state association--dissociation reactions: comparison of theory and simulation.
- Popov AV, Agmon N, Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- J Chem Phys (2004 Apr 1) 120:6111-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-time tails in the kinetics of reversible bimolecular reactions.
- Gopich IV, Ovchinnikov AA, Szabo A.
- Phys Rev Lett (2001 Jan 29) 86:922-5. Abstract/Full Text
Books & Book Chapters
- "Theory of single-molecule FRET efficiency histograms."
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- Single Molecule Biophysics: Experiments and Theories.
- Adv. Chem. Phys. (2012) Volume 146, Part 2:245-298.
- "Theory of photon counting in single-molecule spectroscopy."
- Gopich IV, Szabo A.
- Theory and Evaluation of Single-Molecule Signals.
- Barkai E, Brown FLH, Orrit M, eds.
- World Scientific. (2008) 181–244.
Last Reviewed April 2024