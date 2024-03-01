Craig Hales, M.D, M.P.H, M.S.
Responsibilities & Activities
As Director of the Clinical Obesity Prevention and Treatment Program in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I provide scientific oversight and administration of a portfolio of grants supporting studies for the prevention and treatment of overweight and obesity at the individual, interpersonal, community, and environmental levels, including:
- Therapeutic clinical trials and observational studies of anti-obesity therapies in adults, including behavioral treatments, non-neuromodulatory devices, medications, and bariatric surgery;
- Obesity prevention interventions in adults, children, and families carried out in non-clinical settings, including work, school, childcare, and the community;
- Interventions to improve the delivery of medical care for patients with obesity, including weight management interventions; and
- Studies of dissemination and implementation of effective treatments for obesity.
Research Programs
Obesity Treatment & Prevention
Behavioral, pharmacological and surgical approaches; research evaluating environmental, policy, and population-based prevention strategies.
Committees & Working GroupsNIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Clinical Reviewer, FDA Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity, 2022-2024
Obesity Medicine Physician, Johns Hopkins Healthful Eating, Activity, and Weight Program, 2020-2022
Medical Epidemiologist, CDC National Center for Health Statistics, National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), 2016-2022
Preventive Medicine Residency and M.P.H., Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 2003-2005
M.D., Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 1996-2001