Craig Hales, M.D, M.P.H, M.S.

As Director of the Clinical Obesity Prevention and Treatment Program in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I provide scientific oversight and administration of a portfolio of grants supporting studies for the prevention and treatment of overweight and obesity at the individual, interpersonal, community, and environmental levels, including:

Therapeutic clinical trials and observational studies of anti-obesity therapies in adults, including behavioral treatments, non-neuromodulatory devices, medications, and bariatric surgery;

Obesity prevention interventions in adults, children, and families carried out in non-clinical settings, including work, school, childcare, and the community;

Interventions to improve the delivery of medical care for patients with obesity, including weight management interventions; and

Studies of dissemination and implementation of effective treatments for obesity.

