Craig Hales, M.D, M.P.H, M.S.

Program Director: Division of Digestive Diseases & Nutrition
Preventive Medicine and Obesity Medicine

Responsibilities & Activities

As Director of the Clinical Obesity Prevention and Treatment Program in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I provide scientific oversight and administration of a portfolio of grants supporting studies for the prevention and treatment of overweight and obesity at the individual, interpersonal, community, and environmental levels, including:

  • Therapeutic clinical trials and observational studies of anti-obesity therapies in adults, including behavioral treatments, non-neuromodulatory devices, medications, and bariatric surgery;
  • Obesity prevention interventions in adults, children, and families carried out in non-clinical settings, including work, school, childcare, and the community;
  • Interventions to improve the delivery of medical care for patients with obesity, including weight management interventions; and
  • Studies of dissemination and implementation of effective treatments for obesity.

Research Programs

Obesity Treatment & Prevention
Behavioral, pharmacological and surgical approaches; research evaluating environmental, policy, and population-based prevention strategies.

Committees & Working Groups

NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member
Last Reviewed March 2024

Select Experience

Clinical Reviewer, FDA Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity, 2022-2024

Obesity Medicine Physician, Johns Hopkins Healthful Eating, Activity, and Weight Program, 2020-2022

Medical Epidemiologist, CDC National Center for Health Statistics, National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), 2016-2022

Preventive Medicine Residency and M.P.H., Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 2003-2005

M.D., Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 1996-2001