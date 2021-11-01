Robert Hanson, M.D., M.P.H.
Section Chief: Diabetes Genetic Epidemiology Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Epidemiology, Genetics and Genomics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Role of Established Type 2 Diabetes-Susceptibility Genetic Variants in a High Prevalence American Indian Population.
- Hanson RL, Rong R, Kobes S, Muller YL, Weil EJ, Curtis JM, Nelson RG, Baier LJ.
- Diabetes (2015 Jul) 64:2646-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of CREBRF variants with obesity and diabetes in Pacific Islanders from Guam and Saipan.
- Hanson RL, Safabakhsh S, Curtis JM, Hsueh WC, Jones LI, Aflague TF, Duenas Sarmiento J, Kumar S, Blackburn NB, Curran JE, Mahkee D, Baier LJ, Knowler WC, Nelson RG.
- Diabetologia (2019 Sep) 62:1647-1652. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of the potential role of natural selection in type 2 diabetes and related traits across human continental ancestry groups: comparison of phenotypic with genotypic divergence.
- Hanson RL, Van Hout CV, Hsueh WC, Shuldiner AR, Kobes S, Sinha M, Baier LJ, Regeneron Genetics Center., Knowler WC.
- Diabetologia (2020 Dec) 63:2616-2627. Abstract/Full Text
- Identity-by-Descent Mapping Identifies Major Locus for Serum Triglycerides in Amerindians Largely Explained by an APOC3 Founder Mutation.
- Hsueh WC, Nair AK, Kobes S, Chen P, Göring HHH, Pollin TI, Malhotra A, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Hanson RL.
- Circ Cardiovasc Genet (2017 Dec) 10. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of type 2 diabetes and obesity genetic variants in Mexican Pima Indians: Marked allelic differentiation among Amerindians at HLA.
- Hsueh WC, Bennett PH, Esparza-Romero J, Urquidez-Romero R, Valencia ME, Ravussin E, Williams RC, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Schulz LO, Hanson RL.
- Ann Hum Genet (2018 Sep) 82:287-299. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Weight tracking in childhood and adolescence and type 2 diabetes risk.
- Olaiya MT, Knowler WC, Sinha M, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Baier LJ, Muller YL, Hanson RL.
- Diabetologia (2020 Sep) 63:1753-1763. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of Exome Variants and Their Metabolic Impact in 6,716 American Indians from the Southwest US.
- Kim HI, Ye B, Gosalia N, Regeneron Genetics Center., Köroğlu Ç, Hanson RL, Hsueh WC, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Bogardus C, Shuldiner AR, Van Hout CV.
- Am J Hum Genet (2020 Aug 6) 107:251-264. Abstract/Full Text
- Low Serum Insulinlike Growth Factor II Levels Correlate with High BMI in American Indian Adults.
- Muller YL, Hanson RL, Mahkee D, Piaggi P, Kobes S, Hsueh WC, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Mar) 28:676-682. Abstract/Full Text
- Racial/ethnic differences in the burden of type 2 diabetes over the life course: a focus on the USA and India.
- Golden SH, Yajnik C, Phatak S, Hanson RL, Knowler WC.
- Diabetologia (2019 Oct) 62:1751-1760. Abstract/Full Text
- Kidney cytosine methylation changes improve renal function decline estimation in patients with diabetic kidney disease.
- Gluck C, Qiu C, Han SY, Palmer M, Park J, Ko YA, Guan Y, Sheng X, Hanson RL, Huang J, Chen Y, Park ASD, Izquierdo MC, Mantzaris I, Verma A, Pullman J, Li H, Susztak K.
- Nat Commun (2019 Jun 5) 10:2461. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessing the Role of 98 Established Loci for BMI in American Indians.
- Muller YL, Hanson RL, Piaggi P, Chen P, Wiessner G, Okani C, Skelton G, Kobes S, Hsueh WC, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2019 May) 27:845-854. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of graded Semmes Weinstein monofilament testing for ascertaining peripheral neuropathy in people with and without diabetes.
- Olaiya MT, Hanson RL, Kavena KG, Sinha M, Clary D, Horton MB, Nelson RG, Knowler WC.
- Diabetes Res Clin Pract (2019 May) 151:1-10. Abstract/Full Text
- White blood cell fractions correlate with lesions of diabetic kidney disease and predict loss of kidney function in Type 2 diabetes.
- Wheelock KM, Saulnier PJ, Tanamas SK, Vijayakumar P, Weil EJ, Looker HC, Hanson RL, Lemley KV, Yee B, Knowler WC, Hadjadj S, Najafian B, Mauer M, Nelson RG.
- Nephrol Dial Transplant (2018 Jun 1) 33:1001-1009. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of severe obesity in childhood and adolescence on risk of type 2 diabetes in youth and early adulthood in an American Indian population.
- Tanamas SK, Reddy SP, Chambers MA, Clark EJ, Dunnigan DL, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatr Diabetes (2018 Jun) 19:622-629. Abstract/Full Text
- Cytosine methylation predicts renal function decline in American Indians.
- Qiu C, Hanson RL, Fufaa G, Kobes S, Gluck C, Huang J, Chen Y, Raj D, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Susztak K.
- Kidney Int (2018 Jun) 93:1417-1431. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification and functional analysis of a novel G310D variant in the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF1R) gene associated with type 2 diabetes in American Indians.
- Muller YL, Skelton G, Piaggi P, Chen P, Nair A, Kobes S, Hsueh WC, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Baier LJ, Bogardus C.
- Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2018 May) 34:e2994. Abstract/Full Text
- Secular changes in physical growth and obesity among southwestern American Indian children over four decades.
- Vijayakumar P, Wheelock KM, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatr Obes (2018 Feb) 13:94-102. Abstract/Full Text
- Functional and association analysis of an Amerindian-derived population-specific p.(Thr280Met) variant in RBPJL, a component of the PTF1 complex.
- Nair AK, Sutherland JR, Traurig M, Piaggi P, Chen P, Kobes S, Hanson RL, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Eur J Hum Genet (2018 Feb) 26:238-246. Abstract/Full Text
- Serum lipids and mortality in an American Indian population: A longitudinal study.
- Tanamas SK, Saulnier PJ, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Hsueh WC, Sievers ML, Bennett PH, Knowler WC.
- J Diabetes Complications (2018 Jan) 32:18-26. Abstract/Full Text
- Growth Tracking in Severely Obese or Underweight Children.
- Chambers M, Tanamas SK, Clark EJ, Dunnigan DL, Kapadia CR, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatrics (2017 Dec) 140. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoantibodies against PFDN2 are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes: A case-control study.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2017 Nov) 33. Abstract/Full Text
- A Loss-of-Function Splice Acceptor Variant in IGF2 Is Protective for Type 2 Diabetes.
- Mercader JM, Liao RG, Bell AD, Dymek Z, Estrada K, Tukiainen T, Huerta-Chagoya A, Moreno-Macías H, Jablonski KA, Hanson RL, Walford GA, Moran I, Chen L, Agarwala V, Ordoñez-Sánchez ML, Rodríguez-Guillen R, Rodríguez-Torres M, Segura-Kato Y, García-Ortiz H, Centeno-Cruz F, Barajas-Olmos F, Caulkins L, Puppala S, Fontanillas P, Williams AL, Bonàs-Guarch S, Hartl C, Ripke S, Diabetes Prevention Program Research Group., Tooley K, Lane J, Zerrweck C, Martínez-Hernández A, Córdova EJ, Mendoza-Caamal E, Contreras-Cubas C, González-Villalpando ME, Cruz-Bautista I, Muñoz-Hernández L, Gómez-Velasco D, Alvirde U, Henderson BE, Wilkens LR, Le Marchand L, Arellano-Campos O, Riba L, Harden M, Broad Genomics Platform., Gabriel S, T2D-GENES Consortium., Abboud HE, Cortes ML, Revilla-Monsalve C, Islas-Andrade S, Soberon X, Curran JE, Jenkinson CP, DeFronzo RA, Lehman DM, Hanis CL, Bell GI, Boehnke M, Blangero J, Duggirala R, Saxena R, MacArthur D, Ferrer J, McCarroll SA, Torrents D, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Burtt N, González-Villalpando C, Haiman CA, Aguilar-Salinas CA, Tusié-Luna T, Flannick J, Jacobs SBR, Orozco L, Altshuler D, Florez JC, SIGMA T2D Genetics Consortium..
- Diabetes (2017 Nov) 66:2903-2914. Abstract/Full Text
- One-hour and two-hour postload plasma glucose concentrations are comparable predictors of type 2 diabetes mellitus in Southwestern Native Americans.
- Paddock E, Hohenadel MG, Piaggi P, Vijayakumar P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Diabetologia (2017 Sep) 60:1704-1711. Abstract/Full Text
- Cardiometabolic risk profile based on body mass index in American Indian children and adolescents.
- Wheelock KM, Fufaa GD, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatr Obes (2017 Aug) 12:295-303. Abstract/Full Text
- A Genome-Wide Association Study Using a Custom Genotyping Array Identifies Variants in GPR158 Associated With Reduced Energy Expenditure in American Indians.
- Piaggi P, Masindova I, Muller YL, Mercader J, Wiessner GB, Chen P, SIGMA Type 2 Diabetes Consortium., Kobes S, Hsueh WC, Mongalo M, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Hanson RL, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Diabetes (2017 Aug) 66:2284-2295. Abstract/Full Text
- A Genome-Wide Association Study of IVGTT-Based Measures of First-Phase Insulin Secretion Refines the Underlying Physiology of Type 2 Diabetes Variants.
- Wood AR, Jonsson A, Jackson AU, Wang N, van Leewen N, Palmer ND, Kobes S, Deelen J, Boquete-Vilarino L, Paananen J, Stančáková A, Boomsma DI, de Geus EJC, Eekhoff EMW, Fritsche A, Kramer M, Nijpels G, Simonis-Bik A, van Haeften TW, Mahajan A, Boehnke M, Bergman RN, Tuomilehto J, Collins FS, Mohlke KL, Banasik K, Groves CJ, McCarthy MI, Diabetes Research on Patient Stratification (DIRECT)., Pearson ER, Natali A, Mari A, Buchanan TA, Taylor KD, Xiang AH, Gjesing AP, Grarup N, Eiberg H, Pedersen O, Chen YD, Laakso M, Norris JM, Smith U, Wagenknecht LE, Baier L, Bowden DW, Hansen T, Walker M, Watanabe RM, 't Hart LM, Hanson RL, Frayling TM.
- Diabetes (2017 Aug) 66:2296-2309. Abstract/Full Text
- Large meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies identifies five loci for lean body mass.
- Zillikens MC, Demissie S, Hsu YH, Yerges-Armstrong LM, Chou WC, Stolk L, Livshits G, Broer L, Johnson T, Koller DL, Kutalik Z, Luan J, Malkin I, Ried JS, Smith AV, Thorleifsson G, Vandenput L, Hua Zhao J, Zhang W, Aghdassi A, Åkesson K, Amin N, Baier LJ, Barroso I, Bennett DA, Bertram L, Biffar R, Bochud M, Boehnke M, Borecki IB, Buchman AS, Byberg L, Campbell H, Campos Obanda N, Cauley JA, Cawthon PM, Cederberg H, Chen Z, Cho NH, Jin Choi H, Claussnitzer M, Collins F, Cummings SR, De Jager PL, Demuth I, Dhonukshe-Rutten RAM, Diatchenko L, Eiriksdottir G, Enneman AW, Erdos M, Eriksson JG, Eriksson J, Estrada K, Evans DS, Feitosa MF, Fu M, Garcia M, Gieger C, Girke T, Glazer NL, Grallert H, Grewal J, Han BG, Hanson RL, Hayward C, Hofman A, Hoffman EP, Homuth G, Hsueh WC, Hubal MJ, Hubbard A, Huffman KM, Husted LB, Illig T, Ingelsson E, Ittermann T, Jansson JO, Jordan JM, Jula A, Karlsson M, Khaw KT, Kilpeläinen TO, Klopp N, Kloth JSL, Koistinen HA, Kraus WE, Kritchevsky S, Kuulasmaa T, Kuusisto J, Laakso M, Lahti J, Lang T, Langdahl BL, Launer LJ, Lee JY, Lerch MM, Lewis JR, Lind L, Lindgren C, Liu Y, Liu T, Liu Y, Ljunggren Ö, Lorentzon M, Luben RN, Maixner W, McGuigan FE, Medina-Gomez C, Meitinger T, Melhus H, Mellström D, Melov S, Michaëlsson K, Mitchell BD, Morris AP, Mosekilde L, Newman A, Nielson CM, O'Connell JR, Oostra BA, Orwoll ES, Palotie A, Parker SCJ, Peacock M, Perola M, Peters A, Polasek O, Prince RL, Räikkönen K, Ralston SH, Ripatti S, Robbins JA, Rotter JI, Rudan I, Salomaa V, Satterfield S, Schadt EE, Schipf S, Scott L, Sehmi J, Shen J, Soo Shin C, Sigurdsson G, Smith S, Soranzo N, Stančáková A, Steinhagen-Thiessen E, Streeten EA, Styrkarsdottir U, Swart KMA, Tan ST, Tarnopolsky MA, Thompson P, Thomson CA, Thorsteinsdottir U, Tikkanen E, Tranah GJ, Tuomilehto J, van Schoor NM, Verma A, Vollenweider P, Völzke H, Wactawski-Wende J, Walker M, Weedon MN, Welch R, Wichmann HE, Widen E, Williams FMK, Wilson JF, Wright NC, Xie W, Yu L, Zhou Y, Chambers JC, Döring A, van Duijn CM, Econs MJ, Gudnason V, Kooner JS, Psaty BM, Spector TD, Stefansson K, Rivadeneira F, Uitterlinden AG, Wareham NJ, Ossowski V, Waterworth D, Loos RJF, Karasik D, Harris TB, Ohlsson C, Kiel DP.
- Nat Commun (2017 Jul 19) 8:80. Abstract/Full Text
- Admixture Mapping Identifies an Amerindian Ancestry Locus Associated with Albuminuria in Hispanics in the United States.
- Brown LA, Sofer T, Stilp AM, Baier LJ, Kramer HJ, Masindova I, Levy D, Hanson RL, Moncrieft AE, Redline S, Rosas SE, Lash JP, Cai J, Laurie CC, Browning S, Thornton T, Franceschini N.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2017 Jul) 28:2211-2220. Abstract/Full Text
- Associations between persistent organic pollutants, type 2 diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and mortality.
- Grice BA, Nelson RG, Williams DE, Knowler WC, Mason C, Hanson RL, Bullard KM, Pavkov ME.
- Occup Environ Med (2017 Jul) 74:521-527. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessing variation across 8 established East Asian loci for type 2 diabetes mellitus in American Indians: Suggestive evidence for new sex-specific diabetes signals in GLIS3 and ZFAND3.
- Muller YL, Piaggi P, Chen P, Wiessner G, Okani C, Kobes S, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Hanson RL, Baier LJ.
- Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2017 May) 33. Abstract/Full Text
- Differential methylation of genes in individuals exposed to maternal diabetes in utero.
- Chen P, Piaggi P, Traurig M, Bogardus C, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Hanson RL.
- Diabetologia (2017 Apr) 60:645-655. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of different methods of accounting for antihypertensive treatment when assessing the relationship between diabetes or obesity and systolic blood pressure.
- Tanamas SK, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Knowler WC.
- J Diabetes Complications (2017 Apr) 31:693-699. Abstract/Full Text
- HbA1c and the Prediction of Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adults.
- Vijayakumar P, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Diabetes Care (2017 Jan) 40:16-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-term Effect of Losartan on Kidney Disease in American Indians With Type 2 Diabetes: A Follow-up Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial.
- Tanamas SK, Saulnier PJ, Fufaa GD, Wheelock KM, Weil EJ, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bennett PH, Nelson RG.
- Diabetes Care (2016 Nov) 39:2004-2010. Abstract/Full Text
- The Arg59Trp variant in ANGPTL8 (betatrophin) is associated with total and HDL-cholesterol in American Indians and Mexican Americans and differentially affects cleavage of ANGPTL3.
- Hanson RL, Leti F, Tsinajinnie D, Kobes S, Puppala S, Curran JE, Almasy L, Lehman DM, Blangero J, Duggirala R, DiStefano JK.
- Mol Genet Metab (2016 Jun) 118:128-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Risk Factors and Type 2 Diabetes Incidence in American Indian Children.
- Wheelock KM, Sinha M, Knowler WC, Nelson RG, Fufaa GD, Hanson RL.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Apr) 101:1437-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of established HDL-C loci for association with HDL-C levels and type 2 diabetes in Pima Indians.
- Nair AK, Piaggi P, McLean NA, Kaur M, Kobes S, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Hanson RL, Baier LJ.
- Diabetologia (2016 Mar) 59:481-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-wide Association Study of Platelet Count Identifies Ancestry-Specific Loci in Hispanic/Latino Americans.
- Schick UM, Jain D, Hodonsky CJ, Morrison JV, Davis JP, Brown L, Sofer T, Conomos MP, Schurmann C, McHugh CP, Nelson SC, Vadlamudi S, Stilp A, Plantinga A, Baier L, Bien SA, Gogarten SM, Laurie CA, Taylor KD, Liu Y, Auer PL, Franceschini N, Szpiro A, Rice K, Kerr KF, Rotter JI, Hanson RL, Papanicolaou G, Rich SS, Loos RJ, Browning BL, Browning SR, Weir BS, Laurie CC, Mohlke KL, North KE, Thornton TA, Reiner AP.
- Am J Hum Genet (2016 Feb 4) 98:229-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of SLC16A11 Variants in 12,811 American Indians: Genotype-Obesity Interaction for Type 2 Diabetes and an Association With RNASEK Expression.
- Traurig M, Hanson RL, Marinelarena A, Kobes S, Piaggi P, Cole S, Curran JE, Blangero J, Göring H, Kumar S, Nelson RG, Howard BV, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Bogardus C.
- Diabetes (2016 Feb) 65:510-9. Abstract/Full Text
- ABCC8 R1420H Loss-of-Function Variant in a Southwest American Indian Community: Association With Increased Birth Weight and Doubled Risk of Type 2 Diabetes.
- Baier LJ, Muller YL, Remedi MS, Traurig M, Piaggi P, Wiessner G, Huang K, Stacy A, Kobes S, Krakoff J, Bennett PH, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Nichols CG, Bogardus C.
- Diabetes (2015 Dec) 64:4322-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of a High-Density Protein Microarray to Identify Autoantibodies in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and an HLA Background Associated with Reduced Insulin Secretion.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bucci J, Thio G, Hohenadel MG, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0143551. Abstract/Full Text
- Environmentally Driven Increases in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity in Pima Indians and Non-Pimas in Mexico Over a 15-Year Period: The Maycoba Project.
- Esparza-Romero J, Valencia ME, Urquidez-Romero R, Chaudhari LS, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Ravussin E, Bennett PH, Schulz LO.
- Diabetes Care (2015 Nov) 38:2075-82. Abstract/Full Text
- The effect of differing patterns of childhood body mass index gain on adult physiology in American Indians.
- Thearle MS, Votruba SB, Piaggi P, Muller YL, Hanson RL, Baier LJ, Knowler W, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Sep) 23:1872-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-Wide Association and Trans-ethnic Meta-Analysis for Advanced Diabetic Kidney Disease: Family Investigation of Nephropathy and Diabetes (FIND).
- Iyengar SK, Sedor JR, Freedman BI, Kao WH, Kretzler M, Keller BJ, Abboud HE, Adler SG, Best LG, Bowden DW, Burlock A, Chen YD, Cole SA, Comeau ME, Curtis JM, Divers J, Drechsler C, Duggirala R, Elston RC, Guo X, Huang H, Hoffmann MM, Howard BV, Ipp E, Kimmel PL, Klag MJ, Knowler WC, Kohn OF, Leak TS, Leehey DJ, Li M, Malhotra A, März W, Nair V, Nelson RG, Nicholas SB, O'Brien SJ, Pahl MV, Parekh RS, Pezzolesi MG, Rasooly RS, Rotimi CN, Rotter JI, Schelling JR, Seldin MF, Shah VO, Smiles AM, Smith MW, Taylor KD, Thameem F, Thornley-Brown DP, Truitt BJ, Wanner C, Weil EJ, Winkler CA, Zager PG, Igo RP Jr, Hanson RL, Langefeld CD, Family Investigation of Nephropathy and Diabetes (FIND)..
- PLoS Genet (2015 Aug) 11:e1005352. Abstract/Full Text
- A cis-eQTL in PFKFB2 is associated with diabetic nephropathy, adiposity and insulin secretion in American Indians.
- Muller YL, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Kobes S, Bhutta S, Abdussamad M, Leak-Johnson T, Kretzler M, Huang K, Weil EJ, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Hum Mol Genet (2015 May 15) 24:2985-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 and hepcidin and early diabetic nephropathy lesions in type 1 diabetes mellitus.
- Fufaa GD, Weil EJ, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Rovin BH, Wu H, Klein JB, Mifflin TE, Feldman HI, Vasan RS, Kimmel PL, Kusek JW, Mauer M, CKD Biomarkers Consortium and the RASS Investigators..
- Nephrol Dial Transplant (2015 Apr) 30:599-606. Abstract/Full Text
- Common genetic variation in and near the melanocortin 4 receptor gene (MC4R) is associated with body mass index in American Indian adults and children.
- Muller YL, Thearle MS, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Hoffman D, Gene B, Mahkee D, Huang K, Kobes S, Votruba S, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- Hum Genet (2014 Nov) 133:1431-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessing accuracy of genotype imputation in American Indians.
- Malhotra A, Kobes S, Bogardus C, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Hanson RL.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e102544. Abstract/Full Text
- Study design of the Maycoba Project: obesity and diabetes in Mexican Pimas.
- Urquidez-Romero R, Esparza-Romero J, Chaudhari LS, Begay RC, Giraldo M, Ravussin E, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Bennett PH, Schulz LO, Valencia ME.
- Am J Health Behav (2014 May) 38:370-8. Abstract/Full Text