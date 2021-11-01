Publications

Role of Established Type 2 Diabetes-Susceptibility Genetic Variants in a High Prevalence American Indian Population. Hanson RL, Rong R, Kobes S, Muller YL, Weil EJ, Curtis JM, Nelson RG, Baier LJ. Diabetes (2015 Jul) 64:2646-57. Abstract/Full Text Association of CREBRF variants with obesity and diabetes in Pacific Islanders from Guam and Saipan. Hanson RL, Safabakhsh S, Curtis JM, Hsueh WC, Jones LI, Aflague TF, Duenas Sarmiento J, Kumar S, Blackburn NB, Curran JE, Mahkee D, Baier LJ, Knowler WC, Nelson RG. Diabetologia (2019 Sep) 62:1647-1652. Abstract/Full Text Assessment of the potential role of natural selection in type 2 diabetes and related traits across human continental ancestry groups: comparison of phenotypic with genotypic divergence. Hanson RL, Van Hout CV, Hsueh WC, Shuldiner AR, Kobes S, Sinha M, Baier LJ, Regeneron Genetics Center., Knowler WC. Diabetologia (2020 Dec) 63:2616-2627. Abstract/Full Text Identity-by-Descent Mapping Identifies Major Locus for Serum Triglycerides in Amerindians Largely Explained by an APOC3 Founder Mutation. Hsueh WC, Nair AK, Kobes S, Chen P, Göring HHH, Pollin TI, Malhotra A, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Hanson RL. Circ Cardiovasc Genet (2017 Dec) 10. Abstract/Full Text Analysis of type 2 diabetes and obesity genetic variants in Mexican Pima Indians: Marked allelic differentiation among Amerindians at HLA. Hsueh WC, Bennett PH, Esparza-Romero J, Urquidez-Romero R, Valencia ME, Ravussin E, Williams RC, Knowler WC, Baier LJ, Schulz LO, Hanson RL. Ann Hum Genet (2018 Sep) 82:287-299. Abstract/Full Text

