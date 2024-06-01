Alison B. Hickman, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Structural Biochemistry Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Transposase N-terminal phosphorylation and asymmetric transposon ends inhibit piggyBac transposition in mammalian cells.
- Luo W, Hickman AB, Genzor P, Ghirlando R, Furman CM, Menshikh A, Haase A, Dyda F, Wilson MH.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2022 Dec 9) 50:13128-13142. Abstract/Full Text
- The large bat Helitron DNA transposase forms a compact monomeric assembly that buries and protects its covalently bound 5'-transposon end.
- Kosek D, Grabundzija I, Lei H, Bilic I, Wang H, Jin Y, Peaslee GF, Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (2021 Oct 21) 81:4271-4286.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- Structures of ISCth4 transpososomes reveal the role of asymmetry in copy-out/paste-in DNA transposition.
- Kosek D, Hickman AB, Ghirlando R, He S, Dyda F.
- EMBO J (2021 Jan 4) 40:e105666. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of seamless excision and specific targeting by piggyBac transposase.
- Chen Q, Luo W, Veach RA, Hickman AB, Wilson MH, Dyda F.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jul 10) 11:3446. Abstract/Full Text
- Casposase structure and the mechanistic link between DNA transposition and spacer acquisition by CRISPR-Cas.
- Hickman AB, Kailasan S, Genzor P, Haase AD, Dyda F.
- Elife (2020 Jan 8) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insights into the mechanism of double strand break formation by Hermes, a hAT family eukaryotic DNA transposase.
- Hickman AB, Voth AR, Ewis H, Li X, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2018 Nov 2) 46:10286-10301. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting IS608 transposon integration to highly specific sequences by structure-based transposon engineering.
- Morero NR, Zuliani C, Kumar B, Bebel A, Okamoto S, Guynet C, Hickman AB, Chandler M, Dyda F, Barabas O.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2018 May 4) 46:4152-4163. Abstract/Full Text
- Helraiser intermediates provide insight into the mechanism of eukaryotic replicative transposition.
- Grabundzija I, Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Nat Commun (2018 Mar 29) 9:1278. Abstract/Full Text
- Sequence-specific DNA binding activity of the cross-brace zinc finger motif of the piggyBac transposase.
- Morellet N, Li X, Wieninger SA, Taylor JL, Bischerour J, Moriau S, Lescop E, Bardiaux B, Mathy N, Assrir N, Bétermier M, Nilges M, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Craig NL, Guittet E.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2018 Mar 16) 46:2660-2677. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms of Evolution in High-Consequence Drug Resistance Plasmids.
- He S, Chandler M, Varani AM, Hickman AB, Dekker JP, Dyda F.
- mBio (2016 Dec 6) 7. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA Transposition at Work.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Chem Rev (2016 Oct 26) 116:12758-12784. Abstract/Full Text
- A Model for Transposition of the Colistin Resistance Gene mcr-1 by ISApl1.
- Snesrud E, He S, Chandler M, Dekker JP, Hickman AB, McGann P, Dyda F.
- Antimicrob Agents Chemother (2016 Nov) 60:6973-6976. Abstract/Full Text
- The casposon-encoded Cas1 protein from Aciduliprofundum boonei is a DNA integrase that generates target site duplications.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2015 Dec 15) 43:10576-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Insertion Sequence IS26 Reorganizes Plasmids in Clinically Isolated Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria by Replicative Transposition.
- He S, Hickman AB, Varani AM, Siguier P, Chandler M, Dekker JP, Dyda F.
- mBio (2015 Jun 9) 6:e00762. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanism of spacer integration links the CRISPR/Cas system to transposition as a form of mobile DNA.
- Dyda F, Hickman AB.
- Mob DNA (2015) 6:9. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms of DNA Transposition.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Microbiol Spectr (2015 Apr) 3:MDNA3-0034-2014. Abstract/Full Text
- CRISPR-Cas immunity and mobile DNA: a new superfamily of DNA transposons encoding a Cas1 endonuclease.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Mob DNA (2014) 5:23. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of hAT transposon end recognition by Hermes, an octameric DNA transposase from Musca domestica.
- Hickman AB, Ewis HE, Li X, Knapp JA, Laver T, Doss AL, Tolun G, Steven AC, Grishaev A, Bax A, Atkinson PW, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- Cell (2014 Jul 17) 158:353-367. Abstract/Full Text
- Breaking and joining single-stranded DNA: the HUH endonuclease superfamily.
- Chandler M, de la Cruz F, Dyda F, Hickman AB, Moncalian G, Ton-Hoang B.
- Nat Rev Microbiol (2013 Aug) 11:525-38. Abstract/Full Text
- IS200/IS605 family single-strand transposition: mechanism of IS608 strand transfer.
- He S, Guynet C, Siguier P, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Chandler M, Ton-Hoang B.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2013 Mar 1) 41:3302-13. Abstract/Full Text
- The emerging diversity of transpososome architectures.
- Dyda F, Chandler M, Hickman AB.
- Q Rev Biophys (2012 Nov) 45:493-521. Abstract/Full Text
- The processing of repetitive extragenic palindromes: the structure of a repetitive extragenic palindrome bound to its associated nuclease.
- Messing SA, Ton-Hoang B, Hickman AB, McCubbin AJ, Peaslee GF, Ghirlando R, Chandler M, Dyda F.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2012 Oct) 40:9964-79. Abstract/Full Text
- The amino acid linker between the endonuclease and helicase domains of adeno-associated virus type 5 Rep plays a critical role in DNA-dependent oligomerization.
- Maggin JE, James JA, Chappie JS, Dyda F, Hickman AB.
- J Virol (2012 Mar) 86:3337-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Polymerization and nucleic acid-binding properties of human L1 ORF1 protein.
- Callahan KE, Hickman AB, Jones CE, Ghirlando R, Furano AV.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2012 Jan) 40:813-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Reconstitution of a functional IS608 single-strand transpososome: role of non-canonical base pairing.
- He S, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Johnson NP, Chandler M, Ton-Hoang B.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2011 Oct) 39:8503-12. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA recognition and the precleavage state during single-stranded DNA transposition in D. radiodurans.
- Hickman AB, James JA, Barabas O, Pasternak C, Ton-Hoang B, Chandler M, Sommer S, Dyda F.
- EMBO J (2010 Nov 17) 29:3840-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-stranded DNA transposition is coupled to host replication.
- Ton-Hoang B, Pasternak C, Siguier P, Guynet C, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Sommer S, Chandler M.
- Cell (2010 Aug 6) 142:398-408. Abstract/Full Text
- Integrating prokaryotes and eukaryotes: DNA transposases in light of structure.
- Hickman AB, Chandler M, Dyda F.
- Crit Rev Biochem Mol Biol (2010 Feb) 45:50-69. Abstract/Full Text
- Resetting the site: redirecting integration of an insertion sequence in a predictable way.
- Guynet C, Achard A, Hoang BT, Barabas O, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Chandler M.
- Mol Cell (2009 Jun 12) 34:612-9. Abstract/Full Text
- In vitro reconstitution of a single-stranded transposition mechanism of IS608.
- Guynet C, Hickman AB, Barabas O, Dyda F, Chandler M, Ton-Hoang B.
- Mol Cell (2008 Feb 15) 29:302-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanism of IS200/IS605 family DNA transposases: activation and transposon-directed target site selection.
- Barabas O, Ronning DR, Guynet C, Hickman AB, Ton-Hoang B, Chandler M, Dyda F.
- Cell (2008 Jan 25) 132:208-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for dimerization of LAP2alpha, a component of the nuclear lamina.
- Bradley CM, Jones S, Huang Y, Suzuki Y, Kvaratskhelia M, Hickman AB, Craigie R, Dyda F.
- Structure (2007 Jun) 15:643-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular architecture of a eukaryotic DNA transposase.
- Hickman AB, Perez ZN, Zhou L, Musingarimi P, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2005 Aug) 12:715-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Menin molecular interactions: insights into normal functions and tumorigenesis.
- Agarwal SK, Kennedy PA, Scacheri PC, Novotny EA, Hickman AB, Cerrato A, Rice TS, Moore JB, Rao S, Ji Y, Mateo C, Libutti SK, Oliver B, Chandrasekharappa SC, Burns AL, Collins FS, Spiegel AM, Marx SJ.
- Horm Metab Res (2005 Jun) 37:369-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding and unwinding: SF3 viral helicases.
- Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2005 Feb) 15:77-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Transposition of hAT elements links transposable elements and V(D)J recombination.
- Zhou L, Mitra R, Atkinson PW, Hickman AB, Dyda F, Craig NL.
- Nature (2004 Dec 23) 432:995-1001. Abstract/Full Text
- The nuclease domain of adeno-associated virus rep coordinates replication initiation using two distinct DNA recognition interfaces.
- Hickman AB, Ronning DR, Perez ZN, Kotin RM, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (2004 Feb 13) 13:403-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Two 14-3-3 binding motifs are required for stable association of Forkhead transcription factor FOXO4 with 14-3-3 proteins and inhibition of DNA binding.
- Obsil T, Ghirlando R, Anderson DE, Hickman AB, Dyda F.
- Biochemistry (2003 Dec 30) 42:15264-72. Abstract/Full Text
- The 32-kilodalton subunit of replication protein A interacts with menin, the product of the MEN1 tumor suppressor gene.
- Sukhodolets KE, Hickman AB, Agarwal SK, Sukhodolets MV, Obungu VH, Novotny EA, Crabtree JS, Chandrasekharappa SC, Collins FS, Spiegel AM, Burns AL, Marx SJ.
- Mol Cell Biol (2003 Jan) 23:493-509. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural unity among viral origin binding proteins: crystal structure of the nuclease domain of adeno-associated virus Rep.
- Hickman AB, Ronning DR, Kotin RM, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (2002 Aug) 10:327-37. Abstract/Full Text
- 14-3-3 Proteins and photoneuroendocrine transduction: role in controlling the daily rhythm in melatonin.
- Klein DC, Ganguly S, Coon S, Weller JL, Obsil T, Hickman A, Dyda F.
- Biochem Soc Trans (2002 Aug) 30:365-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of a pineal cAMP-operated arylalkylamine N-acetyltransferase/14-3-3-binding switch in melatonin synthesis.
- Ganguly S, Gastel JA, Weller JL, Schwartz C, Jaffe H, Namboodiri MA, Coon SL, Hickman AB, Rollag M, Obsil T, Beauverger P, Ferry G, Boutin JA, Klein DC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2001 Jul 3) 98:8083-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Unexpected structural diversity in DNA recombination: the restriction endonuclease connection.
- Hickman AB, Li Y, Mathew SV, May EW, Craig NL, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (2000 Jun) 5:1025-34. Abstract/Full Text
- GCN5-related N-acetyltransferases: a structural overview.
- Dyda F, Klein DC, Hickman AB.
- Annu Rev Biophys Biomol Struct (2000) 29:81-103. Abstract/Full Text
- The structural basis of ordered substrate binding by serotonin N-acetyltransferase: enzyme complex at 1.8 A resolution with a bisubstrate analog.
- Hickman AB, Namboodiri MA, Klein DC, Dyda F.
- Cell (1999 Apr 30) 97:361-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Melatonin biosynthesis: the structure of serotonin N-acetyltransferase at 2.5 A resolution suggests a catalytic mechanism.
- Hickman AB, Klein DC, Dyda F.
- Mol Cell (1999 Jan) 3:23-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Three new structures of the core domain of HIV-1 integrase: an active site that binds magnesium.
- Goldgur Y, Dyda F, Hickman AB, Jenkins TM, Craigie R, Davies DR.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1998 Aug 4) 95:9150-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular organization in site-specific recombination: the catalytic domain of bacteriophage HP1 integrase at 2.7 A resolution.
- Hickman AB, Waninger S, Scocca JJ, Dyda F.
- Cell (1997 Apr 18) 89:227-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of the catalytic domain of HIV-1 integrase: similarity to other polynucleotidyl transferases.
- Dyda F, Hickman AB, Jenkins TM, Engelman A, Craigie R, Davies DR.
- Science (1994 Dec 23) 266:1981-6. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024